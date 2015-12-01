Cardinals Film Room: Sacked Again

Johnson has to pick up McDonald from his deep free safety position, but doesn't come screaming up in coverage: "For me it's situational football. It's third-and-10, and I know they've got to get a touchdown to win the game, so I'm playing for the (first-down) sticks. I'm going to sit right at 12 yards and make him run something underneath. If he runs it, just tackle him and play the fourth down play. That's kind of how I was playing it. Here I'm sitting on the 20, and in the first picture I was kind of in the same position as well. I really didn't move too much, a few yards."