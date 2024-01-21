Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

With the loss Saturday in the playoffs by the Houston Texans to the Ravens, the Cardinals now know their second first-round pick in April's draft will be no worse that No. 27 overall.

If the Buccaneers win their playoff game Sunday when they play at Detroit, the pick would move to No. 26. The Cardinals would have also moved ahead had the Packers upset the 49ers Saturday night, but with San Francisco rallying for the win, the Packers will pick 25th.

The Cardinals were already locked into the No. 4 overall pick with their own selection.

GM Monti Ossenfort has 11 draft picks at his disposal for the draft as of now. The Cardinals are not expected to be awarded any compensatory picks.