Cardinals Finally Have Certainty Over Texans' Pick

WIth Houston's playoff loss to Ravens, first-rounder will be no worse than 27th

Published: Jan 20, 2024 at 05:37 PM Updated: Jan 20, 2024 at 09:17 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals own the Houston Texans' first-round pick in the 2024 draft.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
With the loss Saturday in the playoffs by the Houston Texans to the Ravens, the Cardinals now know their second first-round pick in April's draft will be no worse that No. 27 overall.

If the Buccaneers win their playoff game Sunday when they play at Detroit, the pick would move to No. 26. The Cardinals would have also moved ahead had the Packers upset the 49ers Saturday night, but with San Francisco rallying for the win, the Packers will pick 25th. 

The Cardinals were already locked into the No. 4 overall pick with their own selection.

GM Monti Ossenfort has 11 draft picks at his disposal for the draft as of now. The Cardinals are not expected to be awarded any compensatory picks.

The list of Cardinals' draft picks:

  • First round (4)
  • First round (26 or 27)
  • Second round
  • Third round
  • Third round (from Titans)
  • Third round (from Texans)
  • Fourth round
  • Fifth round
  • Fifth round (from Texans)
  • Sixth round (from Vikings)
  • Seventh round (from Giants)

