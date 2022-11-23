Cardinals Find Ways To Adjust With Another Coaching Change

"It's certainly not ideal for a team and focus," said Kingsbury, who declined to get into the details of the Kugler situation. "You wish it didn't occur, but it did, and our team has done a great job of adjusting. Our staff, being down some numbers, guys have had to step up and answer the call."

Kingsbury said the season has been unique with which to deal. Aside from injuries and other issues on the field, there was the tragic death of cornerback Jeff Gladney in the offseason and the drama around quarterback Kyler Murray's contract.

Beachum said he talked to Kugler, who is "devastated" with the situation, and said he still has the relationship he had before with the man who was the Steelers' offensive line coach when they drafted Beachum.

"But at the same time this is a business, and we are professionals," Beachum said. "We are called to do certain things and act in a certain way that's becoming of an Arizona Cardinal. I don't know any details of what happened, but what I am currently worried about are the guys here."

Kingsbury said he continues to lean on defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, a former head coach with the Broncos, for counsel.

But the Cardinals are feeling all the twists and turns they have absorbed already – and the team hasn't even gotten to their bye week.

"This whole year has been kind of a rollercoaster," Murray said. "It seems like we were in the news all offseason, and then the season, losing Jeff and coaches, it's been up and down. But this group is resilient.