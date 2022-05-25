Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

May 25, 2022 at 02:21 PM
Darren Urban

Linebacker Cameron Thomas (left) shakes owner Michael Bidwill's hand after Thomas signed his rookie contract Wednesday.
The Cardinals now have their entire draft class under contract.

Third-round pick Cameron Thomas signed his four-year deal Wednesday, the last of the team's eight draft picks that had been unsigned.

Both of the team's third-round picks, Thomas and Myjai Sanders, are edge rushers the Cardinals hope can bolster a pass rush that lost Chandler Jones to free agency this offseason.

The Cardinals were able to wrap up their draft pick signings earlier than in 2021, when it took until June 9 to get their last draft pick, Rondale Moore, under contract.

The urgency of signing players has lessened over the last decade as rookie contracts are slotted.

The Cardinals finished up their third OTA on Wednesday morning, and have three more scheduled next week starting Wednesday.

