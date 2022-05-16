Cardinals Hope Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders Add Up To Sustained Pass Rush

Those are easy things to say as rookies start their time in the NFL, still without any work with and against guys who have played in the league. Coach Kliff Kingsbury, who includes seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa – who will start by working as an outside linebacker as well – in the mix, called it a "day-to-day process" for Thomas and Sanders.

"It's impossible to replace a Hall of Fame rusher like Chandler, we know that," Kingsbury said. "But as a unit and schematically, we've got to be able to find that production somehow. I think those guys will all add to it."

Thomas, who played rush end in college, had the statistics. He posted 10½ sacks and 20½ tackles for loss for San Diego State, and for a guy who idolizes Watt, it's not a surprise when he notes "relentless and effort, those are two things I pride myself on."

As for replacing Jones, "I'm just going to go in every day and give 110 percent. That's how I am looking at it."

The numbers weren't there for Sanders in his final year at Cincinnati – only 2½ sacks – but he was credited with more than 60 quarterback pressures, a total that would thrill the Cardinals.

"It did get frustrating in a game when you right there with a quarterback and he slips out of your hands," Sanders said. "That's something is going to be fixed. I realized I have to slow down."

"I'm trying to make a big leap in my career as a rookie," Sanders added. "I'm going to try to be as ready as a can."

Thomas is anxious to learn what he can from Watt. Sanders is looking forward to learning – and rushing with – Markus Golden. Sanders, like Thomas and Golden for that matter, talks about his "non-stop motor."

Sanders also said he loves "outsmarting" his opponent with preparation during the week. It's the kind of thought process coaches love to hear.

Sanders said he and Thomas at a talk on the bus from the hotel to the team facility Thursday before their first day at their new place of employment, telling Thomas the two of them "could be a real nasty combination."