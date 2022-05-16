Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Hope Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders Add Up To Sustained Pass Rush

Third-round picks have opportunity with departure of Chandler Jones

May 16, 2022 at 10:40 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Rookies Myjai Sanders (41) and Cameron Thomas have already bonded at rookie minicamp.
Arizona Cardinals
Rookies Myjai Sanders (41) and Cameron Thomas have already bonded at rookie minicamp.

The rookie outside linebackers were going through individual drills, the bass line thumping from the song blaring from the giant speaker nearby, and Myjai Sanders began to dance.

It was a practice habit that a former Cardinals outside linebacker – Chandler Jones – would sometimes partake.

If Sanders or the Cardinals' other third-round pick, fellow outside linebacker-to-be Cameron Thomas, can emulate or imitate Jones on the field, now that's what the team will ultimately need.

Gone is Jones, a free-agent departure to Las Vegas. In are a couple of prospects, although neither necessarily slide exactly into the Jones mold.

Sanders is closest, with his 6-foot-5, 248-pound frame (and his dancing skills). He watches Jones' game, in part because their agents work together at the same agency. But "I don't really think his game and my game are comparable."

"His length and mine are nice. He's a nice pass rusher as well," Sanders said. "The other person I was thinking about was Haason Reddick when he was here. He's a nice pass rusher at the position he was in. He had 12 sacks in the position I'm going to be in, and I'm definitely trying to come in and fill the shoes."

Thomas, built differently at 6-4, 267, has patterned his game not after an outside linebacker but after new teammate J.J. Watt. Thomas even wore No. 99 in college and studied Watt's film constantly. While he played mostly defensive line in college, Thomas said he "loves" standing up on the end.

"I think the transition will be no problem at all," he said.

Those are easy things to say as rookies start their time in the NFL, still without any work with and against guys who have played in the league. Coach Kliff Kingsbury, who includes seventh-round pick Jesse Luketa – who will start by working as an outside linebacker as well – in the mix, called it a "day-to-day process" for Thomas and Sanders.

"It's impossible to replace a Hall of Fame rusher like Chandler, we know that," Kingsbury said. "But as a unit and schematically, we've got to be able to find that production somehow. I think those guys will all add to it."

Thomas, who played rush end in college, had the statistics. He posted 10½ sacks and 20½ tackles for loss for San Diego State, and for a guy who idolizes Watt, it's not a surprise when he notes "relentless and effort, those are two things I pride myself on."

As for replacing Jones, "I'm just going to go in every day and give 110 percent. That's how I am looking at it."

The numbers weren't there for Sanders in his final year at Cincinnati – only 2½ sacks – but he was credited with more than 60 quarterback pressures, a total that would thrill the Cardinals.

"It did get frustrating in a game when you right there with a quarterback and he slips out of your hands," Sanders said. "That's something is going to be fixed. I realized I have to slow down."

"I'm trying to make a big leap in my career as a rookie," Sanders added. "I'm going to try to be as ready as a can."

Thomas is anxious to learn what he can from Watt. Sanders is looking forward to learning – and rushing with – Markus Golden. Sanders, like Thomas and Golden for that matter, talks about his "non-stop motor."

Sanders also said he loves "outsmarting" his opponent with preparation during the week. It's the kind of thought process coaches love to hear.

Sanders said he and Thomas at a talk on the bus from the hotel to the team facility Thursday before their first day at their new place of employment, telling Thomas the two of them "could be a real nasty combination."

"I looked at some of his film," Sanders said. "Two young guys, with the motors that we have, it's going to be hard to stop us the next couple of years."

Rookie Minicamp Day Two

Images from the second day of rookie minicamp.

LB Jesse Luketa
1 / 20

LB Jesse Luketa

WR Sam Emilus
2 / 20

WR Sam Emilus

TE Trey McBride
3 / 20

TE Trey McBride

CB Christian Matthew
4 / 20

CB Christian Matthew

OL Cody Conway
5 / 20

OL Cody Conway

TE Chris Pierce
6 / 20

TE Chris Pierce

WR Jared Smart
7 / 20

WR Jared Smart

WR Chris Booker
8 / 20

WR Chris Booker

RB Ronnie Rivers
9 / 20

RB Ronnie Rivers

QB Jared Guarantano and RB Keaontay Ingram
10 / 20

QB Jared Guarantano and RB Keaontay Ingram

RB Ronnie Rivers
11 / 20

RB Ronnie Rivers

CB Darrell Baker
12 / 20

CB Darrell Baker

LB Marqez Bimage
13 / 20

LB Marqez Bimage

CB Tae Dailey
14 / 20

CB Tae Dailey

LB Myjai Sanders
15 / 20

LB Myjai Sanders

RB Keaontay Ingram
16 / 20

RB Keaontay Ingram

TEs Chris Pierce, Trey McBride and Trae Barry
17 / 20

TEs Chris Pierce, Trey McBride and Trae Barry

TE Trey McBride
18 / 20

TE Trey McBride

WR Jontre Kirklin
19 / 20

WR Jontre Kirklin

RB Keaontay Ingram
20 / 20

RB Keaontay Ingram

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

news

You've Got Mail: Additions And Subtractions

Topics include McBride's role, Hopkins concerns and Humphries' contract

news

Cardinals Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano After Rookie Tryout

Team also signs veteran WR Christian Blake among six additions

news

Keaontay Ingram Values His Opportunity With Cardinals

Running back vying for playing time behind James Conner

news

Man At Work: Christian Matthew's Job Is To Live NFL Life

Rookie cornerback nearly quit football to begin management career

news

Cardinals Seek Defensive Line Help By Signing Kingsley Keke

Former Packer is a one-time fifth-round pick

news

Cardinals Release Official 2022 Schedule

Four primetime games, including Bucs at home on Christmas; Monday night against Patriots

news

Trey McBride's Dream Puts Him Where He Wants - Arizona

Rookie tight end ready to learn from Ertz, Williams

news

Cardinals To Face Chiefs For 2022 Home Opener In Week 1

Murray-Mahomes marquee matchup to begin season

news

Cardinals Sign Three Draft Picks To First Contracts

Sixth-rounders Ingram, Smith and seventh-round Luketa get deals

news

You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

Topics include Hop's suspension, Hollywood's targets and the defensive line

Advertising