Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

The Cardinals had seven plays of at least 20 yards, and Greg Dortch had a 19-yard punt return. The Cowboys only had four plays of at least 20 yards. Kicker Matt Prater also had a 62-yard field goal for the Cards.

"We know it (explosives) is a winning stat every week," Gannon said. "They did a good job with it."

There was a minor scare as shades of the Commanders and Giants outings when the Cowboys scored early in the second half.

But, with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Cardinals only up by five, Dobbs found Wilson for the biggest explosive of the afternoon.

"Our offensive coordinator (Drew Petzing) has done a great job of calling plays and I think sometimes when you're able to run a lot of crosses, defenses can get confused and drop guys," Wilson said.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown caused most of the Cowboys defense to bite on his route, which allowed for Wilson to be on an island by himself. Despite having nobody within 10-yards of him, the anticipation made it a challenging grab.

"I personally think those are some of the toughest catches in football," Wilson said. "Because when it's so easy, I think you want to take your eyes off the ball really quick and see how many yards you can get downfield. But in my head, I'm looking at this ball and I'm catching it and then seeing what I can get downfield."

Dobbs spoke last week about finishing as a team. Finding Wilson in that critical moment was massive for the win.