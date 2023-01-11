Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

Jan 11, 2023 at 02:28 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Then-Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with then-Cardinals coach Bruce Arians before a game in 2015 in Arizona.
Rick Scuteri/AP
Then-Saints head coach Sean Payton shakes hands with then-Cardinals coach Bruce Arians before a game in 2015 in Arizona.

The Cardinals continue to search for their next general manager and next head coach, and while Michael Bidwill said the biggest name out there isn't necessarily the best hire, the Cardinals reportedly will look into the biggest name.

NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cardinals had received permission to talk with Sean Payton, the former Saints coach who stepped down from that team after the 2021 season but remains under contract. It is the first external coach's name to emerge as a potential Cardinals target.

Bidwill had declined to answer on Monday if he was planning on reaching out to Payton specifically.

"What I am willing to do financially is get the best coach and the best GM," Bidwill said. "I don't know (that) the biggest name correlates to the best coach, so I guess what I would say is I definitely want to make sure that we get the best coach

Payton has already reportedly talked to the Broncos, and the Texans also plan to speak with him. Because he is still under contract with the Saints, any team wanting to hire him would have to compensate the Saints in a trade, in addition to whatever contract Payton is given.

While teams can have an initial conversation with Payton to judge his interest, he can only have a virtual interview at this point. In-person coaching interviews can start Jan. 17.

The bulk of the reported names the Cardinals have or want to interview have been GMs, and Bidwill said his preference was to hire a GM first. "But if that doesn't happen, we're not going to be afraid to hire the right head coach and we're looking forward on those interviews," Bidwill added.

Those external GM candidates the Cardinals have reportedly interviewed or seek permission to interview: former Giants GM Jerry Reese, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham, 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon, and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

49ers assistant GM Adam Peters reportedly declined a request from both the Cardinals and the Titans to interview for open GM jobs.

Bidwill has already interview internal personnel VPs Quentin Harris and Adrian Wilson for the GM job, and is expected to interview defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the vacant coaching spot.

Bidwill said Monday that "there's an incredible sense of urgency" to make the hires, although he added that there was no fixed list of candidates.

Related Content

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

news

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

news

Depth Of Field: Week 18 At San Francisco

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Relieve Kliff Kingsbury Of Coaching Duties, Steve Keim Steps Down

Team begins process of offseason overhaul with 'wide net' for replacements

news

J.J. Watt Gets The Finish He Wanted, The Cardinals Just Reach The End Against 49ers

Retiring defensive end has two sacks but year ends with 38-13 defeat

news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

Home schedule includes Cowboys, Bengals, Giants, Ravens

news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at 49ers, Week 18

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers on January 8, 2023.

news

Cardinals Add Running Back Ty'Son Williams To Roster

Four players added to mix before finale in San Francisco

news

Cardinals Close Season With Test Against NFC West Best 49ers

David Blough to get second start at QB with multiple key players sitting

news

One Final Practice, One Final Game For J.J. Watt

Retiring defensive lineman prepared for emotion of last game against 49ers

Advertising