Cardinals Happy With Preseason Tune-Up Win Against Broncos

Tune's interception came when Rondale Moore fell on a slant pattern.

"He probably wants a couple throws back just like I want a couple things back," Gannon said. "But I thought he settled down. I thought he made some plays with his legs, which is huge in today's NFL. I was pleased with the operation from him."

McCoy still figures to have a safe edge with being the starting quarterback, but Tune still has two more preseason games to make inroads.

The starting defense also looked better than expected, making life hard on Broncos starting quarterback Russell Wilson – who eventually threw a TD pass after Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis started substituting freely.

Dennis Gardeck had a sack and the Cardinals batted down a few passes.

"We let loose," new outside linebacker Zaven Collins said. "Didn't game up anything too fancy, just let us go and see how we rushed. I thought we did well."

The Cardinals committed only four penalties (although one, a late pass interference on cornerback Antonio Hamilton, set up a Broncos touchdown), and had no trouble getting the plays off on time.

"What I was most pleased with, was when we did have a few (mistakes) our attitude didn't get down," Gannon said.

There was some strategy too. After Hamilton's pass interference, Blough said the Cardinals let the Broncos score the touchdown – "It's the only way to have a chance," Blough said – and it worked out. He rolled right and found Cobbs, who barely got his feet in.

"I don't really know exactly what happened," Blough said. "I remember feeling a little pressure. I had a coach on their team kind of say 'I'm saving the blitzes for you.' (Cobbs) was wide open and it was great."

Former Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is now the Broncos defensive coordinator.