Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

Quarterback has been factor on offense when he carries the ball

Oct 02, 2023 at 04:59 PM
2023_TC_0803ce_0851
Zach Gershman
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs for yards during Sunday's game in San Francisco.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs for yards during Sunday's game in San Francisco.

It's now well-documented that quarterback ﻿Joshua Dobbs﻿ has the ability to extend plays using his legs.

On Sunday, Dobbs proved, once again, that he is a dual-threat quarterback, against one of the NFL's best run defenses, and it's a facet of his game the Cardinals need to have.

"Being able to use different aspects of my game to add to the offense, I do think it helps keep the defense on their heels when we sprinkle it in," Dobbs said. "We'll continue to work that in throughout our offense."

Against the 49ers, Dobbs rushed for 48 yards on team-high 12 attempts.

"Whenever he needs to make some plays with his legs, he's able to do that," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "I think he creases people because he kind of catches guys by surprise. Dobbs has done an absolutely tremendous job of coming in here and taking charge of everybody and taking charge of the offense."

Running back James Conner also picked up 52 yards on 11 attempts, and while 105 rushing yards has a team isn't the most noteworthy, it's a positive sign for the Cardinals.

They were able to run the football in a way no other opponent has against the 49ers throughout the young season. In the first three games, the Steelers, Rams, and Giants were only able to gain 41, 89, and 29 yards respectively against the 49ers' run defense.

"I think (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) made a good plan," Froholdt said. "You've got to play physical with these guys. It's a tremendous front, tremendous front seven, so that's the first layer of defense to get through and they fly around everywhere, and they play extremely stout football."

"It's always great when you have a moving fast quarterback and an aggressive runner like we got in (James) Conner, so we're fortunate to have those guys in the backfield."

The Cardinals are fortunate to have made the trade for Dobbs, who has made a remarkable impression in his month-plus. "The Passtronaut" quarterbacking the offense has complimented the Cardinals running game.

He threw the ball well against the 49ers, completing 28-of-41 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season, Dobbs, along with Brock Purdy and C.J. Stroud, remain the only starting quarterbacks to not throw an interception.

Coach Jonathan Gannon has repeatedly said that once Kyler Murray is healthy enough to play, and the staff feels he is ready, he'll assume his position on the ship that Dobbs has captained in his absence.

Until then, it's Dobbs team.

The Cardinals will host the Bengals Sunday. Cincinnati has allowed 157 yards rushing yards per game, the second-most in the league.

On the season, Dobbs has 141 yards rushing on 24 carries, 5.9 yards a tote. While Dobbs' abilities on the ground are different than Murray's videogame-like speed and elusiveness, he provides an element to the Cardinals offense that challenges any defense.

"Josh can make plays with his legs in the passing game and in the run game," Gannon said. "That's been a huge bonus for us."

PHOTOS: Caitlyn's Top Pics At 49ers

The top images taken by the Cardinals team photographer during the 2023 Week 4 regular season game against San Francisco, presented by Earnhardt Auto Centers.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
1 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
2 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
3 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
4 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
5 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
6 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
7 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
8 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
9 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
10 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
11 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
12 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
13 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
14 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
15 / 110

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
16 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
17 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
18 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
19 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
20 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety Qwuantrezz Knight (28) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
21 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
22 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
23 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
24 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
25 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
26 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
27 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
28 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
29 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
30 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
31 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
32 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
33 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
34 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
35 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
36 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
37 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
38 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
39 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
40 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
41 / 110

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
42 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
43 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
44 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
45 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
46 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
47 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
48 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado (31) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
49 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
50 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
51 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
52 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
53 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
54 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
55 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
56 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
57 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
58 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Roy Lopez (98) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
59 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
60 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
61 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
62 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
63 / 110

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
64 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
65 / 110

Arizona Cardinals Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
66 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Kevin Strong (92) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
67 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
68 / 110

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
69 / 110

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
70 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
71 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
72 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68), Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez (76) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
73 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
74 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
75 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
76 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
77 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
78 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
79 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
80 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
81 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
82 / 110

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
83 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
84 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
85 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
86 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
87 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
88 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
89 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
90 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
91 / 110

The Arizona Cardinals during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
92 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
93 / 110

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. (33) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
94 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
95 / 110

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
96 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
97 / 110

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
98 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
99 / 110

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
100 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety K'Von Wallace (22) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
101 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
102 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
103 / 110

Arizona Cardinals safety Andre Chachere (36) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
104 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
105 / 110

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
106 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Keith Ismael (60) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
107 / 110

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Keith Ismael (60) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
108 / 110

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
109 / 110

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.
110 / 110

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the Week 4 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct 1, 2023 in Santa Clara, CA.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Put Up Fight Against 49ers But Leave With Loss

Michael Wilson scores first two NFL touchdowns in 35-16 defeat
news

Cardinals Ready To Get Into NFC West Play

Trip to see powerful 49ers next up on the schedule
news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
Advertising