Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

It's now well-documented that quarterback Joshua Dobbs has the ability to extend plays using his legs.
On Sunday, Dobbs proved, once again, that he is a dual-threat quarterback, against one of the NFL's best run defenses, and it's a facet of his game the Cardinals need to have.
"Being able to use different aspects of my game to add to the offense, I do think it helps keep the defense on their heels when we sprinkle it in," Dobbs said. "We'll continue to work that in throughout our offense."
Against the 49ers, Dobbs rushed for 48 yards on team-high 12 attempts.
"Whenever he needs to make some plays with his legs, he's able to do that," center Hjalte Froholdt said. "I think he creases people because he kind of catches guys by surprise. Dobbs has done an absolutely tremendous job of coming in here and taking charge of everybody and taking charge of the offense."
Running back James Conner also picked up 52 yards on 11 attempts, and while 105 rushing yards has a team isn't the most noteworthy, it's a positive sign for the Cardinals.
They were able to run the football in a way no other opponent has against the 49ers throughout the young season. In the first three games, the Steelers, Rams, and Giants were only able to gain 41, 89, and 29 yards respectively against the 49ers' run defense.
"I think (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) made a good plan," Froholdt said. "You've got to play physical with these guys. It's a tremendous front, tremendous front seven, so that's the first layer of defense to get through and they fly around everywhere, and they play extremely stout football."
"It's always great when you have a moving fast quarterback and an aggressive runner like we got in (James) Conner, so we're fortunate to have those guys in the backfield."
The Cardinals are fortunate to have made the trade for Dobbs, who has made a remarkable impression in his month-plus. "The Passtronaut" quarterbacking the offense has complimented the Cardinals running game.
He threw the ball well against the 49ers, completing 28-of-41 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season, Dobbs, along with Brock Purdy and C.J. Stroud, remain the only starting quarterbacks to not throw an interception.
Coach Jonathan Gannon has repeatedly said that once Kyler Murray is healthy enough to play, and the staff feels he is ready, he'll assume his position on the ship that Dobbs has captained in his absence.
Until then, it's Dobbs team.
The Cardinals will host the Bengals Sunday. Cincinnati has allowed 157 yards rushing yards per game, the second-most in the league.
On the season, Dobbs has 141 yards rushing on 24 carries, 5.9 yards a tote. While Dobbs' abilities on the ground are different than Murray's videogame-like speed and elusiveness, he provides an element to the Cardinals offense that challenges any defense.
"Josh can make plays with his legs in the passing game and in the run game," Gannon said. "That's been a huge bonus for us."
