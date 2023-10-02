Cardinals Getting Boost From Running Joshua Dobbs

"I think (offensive coordinator) Drew (Petzing) made a good plan," Froholdt said. "You've got to play physical with these guys. It's a tremendous front, tremendous front seven, so that's the first layer of defense to get through and they fly around everywhere, and they play extremely stout football."

"It's always great when you have a moving fast quarterback and an aggressive runner like we got in (James) Conner, so we're fortunate to have those guys in the backfield."

The Cardinals are fortunate to have made the trade for Dobbs, who has made a remarkable impression in his month-plus. "The Passtronaut" quarterbacking the offense has complimented the Cardinals running game.

He threw the ball well against the 49ers, completing 28-of-41 for 265 yards and two touchdowns. So far this season, Dobbs, along with Brock Purdy and C.J. Stroud, remain the only starting quarterbacks to not throw an interception.

Coach Jonathan Gannon has repeatedly said that once Kyler Murray is healthy enough to play, and the staff feels he is ready, he'll assume his position on the ship that Dobbs has captained in his absence.

Until then, it's Dobbs team.

The Cardinals will host the Bengals Sunday. Cincinnati has allowed 157 yards rushing yards per game, the second-most in the league.

On the season, Dobbs has 141 yards rushing on 24 carries, 5.9 yards a tote. While Dobbs' abilities on the ground are different than Murray's videogame-like speed and elusiveness, he provides an element to the Cardinals offense that challenges any defense.