Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Monti Ossenfort Knows Trade Options Can't Be Truly Known Until Draft Night

Cardinals GM considering what can be done with No. 3 pick

Apr 21, 2023 at 04:13 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon (left) and GM Monti Ossenfort have a laugh during their pre-draft press conference Friday.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon (left) and GM Monti Ossenfort have a laugh during their pre-draft press conference Friday.

Jonathan Gannon wanted to make a point on Friday, after Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort had answered a question about what the team needed to get out of the upcoming draft.

There had been a word within the reporter's question the Cardinals coach wasn't going to let pass without comment.

"I didn't like the word 'rebuild,' " Gannon said. "I cringed."

"Our sole focus," Gannon noted, "is to win football games."

The draft will be crucial to make that happen, of course. Gannon doesn't want to delve into the mentality of a rebuild, but however it's viewed, the Cardinals need to replenish the roster – still far short of the 90 players needed for the offseason – starting with the draft next week.

Aside from who the Cardinals could pick at No. 3, which is an answer that isn't going to be forthcoming, the question is if the Cards will use that pick to move down and create more than the eight picks they currently are scheduled to make.

No. 3 figures to be valuable. How valuable? No way to truly know. Not yet.

"With any trade there has to be opportunity," said Ossenfort, adding those talks with other teams will ramp up next week.

Ossenfort said there were preliminary discussions with teams as far back as the Scouting combine in late February. The reality is that what might be available in a deal can't truly be known until the second pick is made and the Cardinals and the rest of the league know what players are available.

Ossenfort was asked about the quarterback class making an impact up high, but he acknowledged it was truthfully an unknown.

"I can't wait to see Monti work the phones on Thursday," Gannon said with a grin.

The Cardinals draft board is "95 percent done, and probably closer to 100 (percent)," Ossenfort said. Next up are the final draft meetings and picking through the hundreds of mock drafts out there, trying to account for every scenario and what the team would want to do if such a scenario occurred.

"Some of those mock drafts are accurate, some are crazy, but in all honesty one of the crazy ones might turn out to be right," Ossenfort said. "Like in a game, it's about reacting to what happens."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Host Uniform Reveal Event

Images from the Arizona Cardinals new uniform reveal event in downtown Phoenix on April 20, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
1 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
2 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
3 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
4 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
5 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
6 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
7 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
8 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
9 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
10 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
11 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
12 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
13 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
14 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
15 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
16 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
17 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
18 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
19 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
20 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
21 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
22 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
23 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
24 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
25 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
26 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
27 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
28 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
29 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
30 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
31 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
32 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
33 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
34 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
35 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
36 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
37 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
38 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
39 / 39

The Arizona Cardinals reveal the new uniforms for the 2023 season at the Van Buren on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Continue To Have Conversations With Budda Baker

Ossenfort keeping details private after safety requested trade

news

New Uniforms For The Arizona Cardinals

Team goes for clean look in updating for first time since 2005

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Cornerback

Finding a top cover man remains top priority

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Tight End

With Ertz and McBride, team likely isn't looking at deep class as priority

news

You've Got Mail: Talking Draft, Talking Trade

Topics include Budda Baker, interest in No. 3, and trading for a high-pick disappointment

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Quarterback

The position means a lot thanks to the No. 3 overall pick

news

Cardinals Awarded Jovante Moffatt Off Waivers

Safety was released by Falcons last week

news

Jeff Driskel Joins Competition For Cardinals Starting Quarterback

Team now has three veterans at position while Kyler Murray rehabs

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Safety

Baker situation holds key to what team might do

news

Cardinals Draft Primer 2023: Special Teams

Questions to answer at punter and long-snapper

news

Jackson Barton Signed For Cardinals Offensive Line Mix

Tackle played for Raiders in 2022

Advertising