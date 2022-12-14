Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Taking Leave Of Absence

Harris, Wilson taking over personnel duties

Dec 14, 2022 at 04:25 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Peter Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence from his duties.

Through a statement released by the team, the leave is health-related. No timetable was revealed for Keim's return.

While Keim is out, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian WIlson will handle Keim's workload and lead the personnel side.

The team is declining further comment citing legal requirements for privacy.

It is yet another blow to a team that has endured many this season, including DeAndre Hopkins' suspension, Kyler Murray's struggles on the field and then a season-ending ACL tear, and the loss of multiple assistant coaches after off-field situations.

Keim has been the team's GM since 2013, starting as a scout in the organization in 1999.

