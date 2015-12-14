Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Have 12 Wins In Sight

Victory total would be franchise record, but more importantly, would clinch NFC West

Dec 14, 2015 at 07:54 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

TwelveWinsMAIN.jpg


Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald pancakes Vikings safety Anthony Harris during Michael Floyd's 42-yard touchdown catch last week.


If the Cardinals win in Philadelphia Sunday night, it will mean more than the team just clinching an NFC West title for the first time since 2009, or potentially clinching a first-round postseason bye.

A win would mean, well, a win. More specifically, a 12th win this season – more victories in a year than the Cardinals have ever had in their long franchise history.

This is an organization that dates back more than 100 years, an original member of the NFL. They have won 11 games in

back-to-back seasons for first time ever, after winning 11 only three times before 2014.

Records are teetering for the Cardinals in a few spots. The Cards have gone three games without a turnover for the first time ever. The team is just 23 points away from setting a franchise record in a season (the 2008 team scored 427.) Quarterback Carson Palmer, who has a shot at 5,000 yards passing this season (he's at 4,003) should smash Neil Lomax's single-season mark of 4,614 yards and he already has the record for TD passes, with 31.

The numbers, records or not, are gaudy all over the place.

Yet here the Cardinals are, still waiting to lock down a division title or a bye. The Thursday game against the Vikings gave them time to rest, but it also meant they were home after an admittedly less-than-complete win while their prime NFC competition – the Panthers, Seahawks and Packers – came away with dominating victories. Those three teams won by a combined score of 101-13.

Records can fall, but focus should not.

"We're not patting ourselves on the back," Palmer said. "I know (Bruce Arians) won't let us listen to the outside noise and playoff

talk and all of that stuff. That's not important. What is important is we fix the errors that are slowing us down from running away with games."

Arians said this week is big because there is a chance at a "hat and a t-shirt," meaning the division-winning gear the players would put on in the locker room if they beat the Eagles. That remains motivation.

And if the Packers would happen to lose at Oakland – and that game will be decided before the Cardinals kick off – the Cardinals would also get their first-round bye before playing their last two games.

The Cardinals return to practice Tuesday. They are hoping to get some of their injured players back this week (the first official injury report won't be out until Wednesday) but Arians already believes his players are refreshed by their mini-bye.

At one point Sunday, safety Tony Jefferson even admitted he kind of wished the Cardinals were playing again on the weekend – and that's a player who has been dealing with a sore hamstring.

That's what happens when the team is going well and records can fall. That's what happens when a 12-win season is in collective sight, even if there are some places where the Cardinals can improve.

"I don't think we could get much better than winning seven in a row," Arians said. "But we can play better. Just continue to strive to get better."

Top-10 shots: Cardinals-Vikings

The top images from the Cardinals' Week 14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings

No Title
1 / 11
S Tony Jefferson sacks Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater
2 / 11
  1. S Tony Jefferson sacks Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater
S Tyrann Mathieu and DT Josh Mauro celebrate a defensive play
3 / 11
  1. S Tyrann Mathieu and DT Josh Mauro celebrate a defensive play
DT Calais Campbell recovers a fumble to clinch the win
4 / 11
  1. DT Calais Campbell recovers a fumble to clinch the win
Coach Bruce Arians wears his 'Gatsby' hat which he auctioned off for charity
5 / 11
  1. Coach Bruce Arians wears his 'Gatsby' hat which he auctioned off for charity
WR Michael Floyd stretches out for a pass
6 / 11
  1. WR Michael Floyd stretches out for a pass
WR John Brown races for a touchdown
7 / 11
  1. WR John Brown races for a touchdown
S Deone Bucannon forces a fumble
8 / 11
  1. S Deone Bucannon forces a fumble
RB David Johnson stretches toward the end zone
9 / 11
  1. RB David Johnson stretches toward the end zone
LB Dwight Freeney's strip-sack of Teddy Bridgewater clinched the win
10 / 11
  1. LB Dwight Freeney's strip-sack of Teddy Bridgewater clinched the win
WR Larry Fitzgerald throws a block to spring WR Michael Floyd for a touchdown
11 / 11
  1. WR Larry Fitzgerald throws a block to spring WR Michael Floyd for a touchdown
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals, Kyler Murray Seek Ways To Get Wide Receivers Catches

As Trey McBride emerges, coaches want to get wideouts more involved
news

Cardinals Place Geoff Swaim, Josh Woods On Injured Reserve

Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early
news

Emari Demercado Earns Time Around The Block

Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
news

Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
news

Cardinals Find Way To Run Forever Against Niners' Stout Defense

Conner leads way for team's best rushing game of season with 234 yards
news

Cardinals Know They Must Find Way To Slow 49ers Attack

Coming off Steelers win and bye, team is in good place facing NFC West leader
news

Budda Baker Named Finalist For NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Safety was one of eight selections; winner will be named at NFL Honors
news

Kyler Murray Takes On NFC West's No. 1 Team

QB looks forward to game against the 49ers
news

Folktales: When Arizona Met The Cardiac Cards

In first year in the Valley, a stunning rally over the 49ers nearly started amazing debut season
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Comes Off Bye With Sturdy Test Against 49ers

Team has bonus practice Monday as players get healthy
news

At The Bye, Kyler Murray Halfway Through His Comeback

Cardinals quarterback getting more comfortable in new offense
news

Jonathan Ledbetter Named Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year

Defensive lineman has made himself available throughout community
Advertising