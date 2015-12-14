Cardinals Have 12 Wins In Sight

talk and all of that stuff. That's not important. What is important is we fix the errors that are slowing us down from running away with games."

Arians said this week is big because there is a chance at a "hat and a t-shirt," meaning the division-winning gear the players would put on in the locker room if they beat the Eagles. That remains motivation.

And if the Packers would happen to lose at Oakland – and that game will be decided before the Cardinals kick off – the Cardinals would also get their first-round bye before playing their last two games.

The Cardinals return to practice Tuesday. They are hoping to get some of their injured players back this week (the first official injury report won't be out until Wednesday) but Arians already believes his players are refreshed by their mini-bye.

At one point Sunday, safety Tony Jefferson even admitted he kind of wished the Cardinals were playing again on the weekend – and that's a player who has been dealing with a sore hamstring.

That's what happens when the team is going well and records can fall. That's what happens when a 12-win season is in collective sight, even if there are some places where the Cardinals can improve.