Cardinals Have Both Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson Active

The Cardinals will have wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown available on Sunday against the Rams, despite missing the last two practices of the week with a heel injury, and they will also have safety Jalen Thompson, who showed up on the injury report Saturday with a back issue.

Having those two key players in the lineup is a significant boost as the Cards try and win a second straight game at home.

New running back Michael Carter will also be active for the first time since being claimed on waivers, and with rookie running back Emari Dermercado finally returning from a toe injury, the Cardinals also have arguably their best running back group of the season.

Brown is trying to find again his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray; Brown has just three catches on nine targets since Murray's return to the lineup.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: