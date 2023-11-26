Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Have Both Hollywood Brown, Jalen Thompson Active

Running back Michael Carter also playing for first time

Nov 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AZC_23_GameStatus_Inactives_16x9_Generic

The Cardinals will have wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown available on Sunday against the Rams, despite missing the last two practices of the week with a heel injury, and they will also have safety Jalen Thompson, who showed up on the injury report Saturday with a back issue.

Having those two key players in the lineup is a significant boost as the Cards try and win a second straight game at home.

New running back Michael Carter will also be active for the first time since being claimed on waivers, and with rookie running back Emari Dermercado finally returning from a toe injury, the Cardinals also have arguably their best running back group of the season.

Brown is trying to find again his connection with quarterback Kyler Murray; Brown has just three catches on nine targets since Murray's return to the lineup.

The Cardinals' full inactive list:

  • WR Michael Wilson (shoulder)
  • RB Keaontay Ingram
  • S Joey Blount (knee)
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (groin)
  • OL Dennis Daley
  • TE Blake Whiteheart
  • DL Kevin Strong Jr. (knee)

Related Content

news

Cardinals Without Michael Wilson Against Texans

New running back Michael Carter also inactive
news

Will Hernandez, Michael Wilson Active For Cardinals; D.J. Humphries sits

Cardinals get key offensive lineman available against Falcons
news

Against Browns, Michael Wilson Sits Out For First Time

Kei'Trel Clark remains healthy inactive for Cardinals
news

Jalen Thompson, Antonio Hamilton Return To Cardinals Lineup

Rookie Kei'Trel Clark inactive for first time this season
news

Budda Baker Makes His Return With Cardinals In Seattle

Garrett Williams set to make NFL debut
news

Hollywood Brown Available Against Rams Despite Illness

Linebacker Luketa sits out after practice injury
news

Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Thomas to play in first NFL game
news

Hollywood Brown Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

Paris Johnson, also questionable, will play
news

Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

Dallas missing two starting offensive linemen
news

Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Safety suffered hamstring injury in Friday's practice
news

Hollywood Brown, Zach Ertz Both Available For Opener

Cardinals have their starters healthy for Commanders game
Advertising