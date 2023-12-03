Cardinals Have Hollywood Brown, Trey McBride Active Against Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- Kyler Murray will have most of his weapons against the Steelers.

Both tight end Trey McBride, who has been dealing with a groin injury, and wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who has a heel injury, are active on Sunday for the Cardinals. Brown did not practice all week and has not practiced since the injury cropped up -- although he played last week as well.

Safety Joey Blount returns to the lineup after missing the last two games, while practice squad callup Divaad Wilson is expected to move into the lineup with Starling Thomas V inactive. The Cardinals also signed wide receiver Dan Chisena to the roster from the practice squad on Saturday with both Zach Pascal and Michael WIlson out.

Chisena has played 27 games in the NFL but almost exclusively on special teams -- he has only had 11 snaps at wide receiver in his career.

The Cardinals only have six inactive since they still have one roster spot only on the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals' full inactive list: