Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Will Hernandez showed up late in the week with a back issue, but the Cardinals starting right guard is active and is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals.

With two open roster spots on the 53-man roster, the Cardinals have only five inactives. All the players who had been questionable are available except for running back Keaontay Ingram, who is dealing with a neck issue.

Rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V will play in his first NFL game, after the Cardinals released cornerback Christian Matthew earlier in the week.

The full inactives list:

S Qwuantrezz Knight

RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)

OL Carter O'Donnell

TE Elijah Higgins

DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)