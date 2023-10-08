Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Will Hernandez showed up late in the week with a back issue, but the Cardinals starting right guard is active and is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals.
With two open roster spots on the 53-man roster, the Cardinals have only five inactives. All the players who had been questionable are available except for running back Keaontay Ingram, who is dealing with a neck issue.
Rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V will play in his first NFL game, after the Cardinals released cornerback Christian Matthew earlier in the week.
The full inactives list:
- S Qwuantrezz Knight
- RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
- OL Carter O'Donnell
- TE Elijah Higgins
- DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)
The Bengals will not have wide receiver Tee Higgins or starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. In Higgins' place the Bengals have elevated wideout Kwamie Lassiter II -- the son of the former Cardinals safety -- to play.