Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Thomas to play in first NFL game

Oct 08, 2023 at 11:31 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AZC_23_GameStatus_Inactives_16x9_Generic

Will Hernandez showed up late in the week with a back issue, but the Cardinals starting right guard is active and is expected to start Sunday against the Bengals.

With two open roster spots on the 53-man roster, the Cardinals have only five inactives. All the players who had been questionable are available except for running back Keaontay Ingram, who is dealing with a neck issue.

Rookie cornerback Starling Thomas V will play in his first NFL game, after the Cardinals released cornerback Christian Matthew earlier in the week.

The full inactives list:

  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • RB Keaontay Ingram (neck)
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • TE Elijah Higgins
  • DL Jonathan Ledbetter (finger)

The Bengals will not have wide receiver Tee Higgins or starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. In Higgins' place the Bengals have elevated wideout Kwamie Lassiter II -- the son of the former Cardinals safety -- to play.

