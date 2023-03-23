Cardinals Highlight Mural From Super Bowl Artist La Morena

Lucinda Hinojos -- also known as La Morena in the art community -- admitted in an Instagram post that she cried when the NFL called her last year to tell her she was going to be the primary artist for the upcoming Super Bowl in Arizona.

But Hinojos has done so much more than just the Super Bowl project, and that was underscored again this week when the Cardinals were part of an official ceremony with Chicanos Por La Causa to "unveil" a stunning mural on the side of Casa de Primavera, the senior center for Chicanos Por La Causa.

"I was honored to paint for this community," Hinojos said. "I enjoyed making human connections with the elderly members of the community through exchanging stories."

Hinojos, of both Hispanic and Native American descent, said the colors selected were intentional to put "love and spirit into the mural and vibrant energy into the community."

It isn't a coincidence that the dancer in the mural also happens to have a bright red Cardinal next to her. The Cardinals and Chicanos Por La Causa have been long-time partners and, of course, there was the Super Bowl.

"The mural has added positive energy," said Erin Garcia, the vice president of social services and education with Chicanos Por La Causa. "With COVID restrictions going away, there's still a lot of anxiety and social isolation, so the mural and its colors have been healing."

The event completed a overwhelming six months for Hinojos. Her art was everywhere when the Chiefs and Eagles came to play the NFL's ultimate game; her design made up the Super Bowl ticket.

There was a reason her call from the league meant so much.