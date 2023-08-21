Cardinals Hire Jeremy Walls As New Chief Operating Officer

The Cardinals today announced the hiring of Jeremy Walls as its chief operating officer, overseeing the team's business operations.

The 44-year old Walls joins the Cardinals after spending the last 10 seasons (2013-22) with the Miami Dolphins, most recently as the organization's senior vice president, chief revenue officer since 2020. In that role, Walls led the team's corporate partnerships, marketing, ticket sales and operations, member services, suites and food/beverage operations. He also handled commercial and marketing responsibilities for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and along with IMG co-led the Miami Open tennis tournament. He previously served in the role of senior vice president and chief marketing officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy and his family to the Cardinals," team owner Michael Bidwill said. "He is clearly one of the brightest and most innovative minds in our industry and comes to the Cardinals with a clear vision for engaging our fan base and enhancing our business and brand. Jeremy has demonstrated his ability at every stage of his career, including the NBA, MLB, NFL, Formula 1 and professional tennis. Most recently he has played a critical role in the Dolphins organizational success. Adding an individual as talented and accomplished as Jeremy immediately makes us a better organization."

Before joining the Dolphins, Walls worked with the San Diego Padres as vice president of ticket sales, service and operations (2012-13). He also held roles as the director of team marketing and business operations (TMBO) for the National Basketball Association (2009-11), director of groups, suites and inside sales for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007-09) and as group sales manager with the Phoenix Suns (2002-06).

"It has been an honor to be part of the Miami Dolphins organization for the past 10 years," Walls said. "I am grateful to have worked with a special group of people and for two innovative leaders in Stephen Ross and Tom Garfinkel. My family and I are excited to move home to Arizona and to be part of this great franchise, with a bright future. Michael is a strong leader who I admire. He is committed to creating a winning organization and he cares immensely about the Arizona community. I look forward to working with him and the rest of our organization as we take this historic franchise to the next level."