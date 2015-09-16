Cardinals Hope Screen Defense Becomes Forte

called it a correctable mistake, and that could be determined quickly because the Cardinals will face Matt Forte on Sunday – the Bears running back with some of the best receiving skills for his position in the NFL.

"Anytime you show something on film, you are going to get it for at least a month because it's a copycat league," Arians said. "Until you put the fire out, that's all you're going to see. We have to do a better job securing that area this week and putting out the fire."

Forte had 102 receptions for 808 yards and four touchdowns last season, setting an NFL single-season record for catches by a running back. Larry Centers held the previous mark with 101 receptions for the Cardinals in 1995.

The Bears could try to replicate the Saints' success, but quarterback Jay Cutler doesn't think it's that cut and dried.

"All defenses are (susceptible to screen passes) if you can catch them in the right coverage, right blitz, but it's easier said than done," Cutler said. "These guys throw a lot of stuff at you. They have a lot of personnel groups, a lot of speed, a lot of talent on the back end in the secondary and they're not afraid to come and get you, so we will have to be on it with them."

Forte did most of his damage on the ground in last week's season-opening loss to the Packers, carrying the ball 24 times for 141 yards and a touchdown. Safety Tyrann Mathieu said wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Martellus Bennett are offensive weapons the Cardinals must keep in check, but the big key is slowing down Forte.

"We don't have to even watch film to know that," Mathieu said. "If we can stop the run and stop him in the screen game, I think we'll be pretty good defensively."

IUPATI LIMITED IN PRACTICE; ELLINGTON SITS