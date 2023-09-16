Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Joshua Dobbs will make his fourth career NFL start on Sunday and his first inside, and to be honest, playing indoors has been something Dobbs has been eager to do.

"You see all these guys sling the ball around in domes and that looks like so much fun," the Cardinals quarterback said. "So I got here and obviously it's a dome, and that's so awesome. So I'm excited for a nice indoor 75-degree game on the grass. It's going to be a lot of fun. We're going to sling the ball around and have some fun with it."

The Cardinals (0-1) need Dobbs to have some fun. Their home opener at State Farm Stadium against the Giants (0-1) has to spotlight a better game for Dobbs and the offense after a touchdown-less opener in Washington. The game will be Jonathan Gannon's first regular-season home game, and with it an added level of energy.

Over the last two seasons, the Cardinals haven't been able to sustain a home field advantage. The team has a 4-13 record at home, including last year's disappointing 1-7 mark in Glendale (there was a "home" loss in Mexico against the 49ers).

Gannon said the past doesn't matter. What does matter are wins, and players like linebackers Kyzir White and Dennis Gardeck have both said they get paid to win football games.

With 28 new players on the roster, the locker room looks entirely different from last season. Because of that, Gannon has said there hasn't been any discussions regarding the struggles from the previous two seasons.