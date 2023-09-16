Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Joshua Dobbs will make his fourth career NFL start on Sunday and his first inside, and to be honest, playing indoors has been something Dobbs has been eager to do.
"You see all these guys sling the ball around in domes and that looks like so much fun," the Cardinals quarterback said. "So I got here and obviously it's a dome, and that's so awesome. So I'm excited for a nice indoor 75-degree game on the grass. It's going to be a lot of fun. We're going to sling the ball around and have some fun with it."
The Cardinals (0-1) need Dobbs to have some fun. Their home opener at State Farm Stadium against the Giants (0-1) has to spotlight a better game for Dobbs and the offense after a touchdown-less opener in Washington. The game will be Jonathan Gannon's first regular-season home game, and with it an added level of energy.
Over the last two seasons, the Cardinals haven't been able to sustain a home field advantage. The team has a 4-13 record at home, including last year's disappointing 1-7 mark in Glendale (there was a "home" loss in Mexico against the 49ers).
Gannon said the past doesn't matter. What does matter are wins, and players like linebackers Kyzir White and Dennis Gardeck have both said they get paid to win football games.
With 28 new players on the roster, the locker room looks entirely different from last season. Because of that, Gannon has said there hasn't been any discussions regarding the struggles from the previous two seasons.
With it being a new era and a new coach in charge, he has a very simple message to the fanbase.
"I want the fans to be loud on defense and quiet on offense," Gannon said.
The defense is tasked with the challenge of limiting running back Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones on offense, for a Giants team that was shutout in a 40-0 loss to the Cowboys last week.
Safety Budda Baker echoed Gannon's message, adding that it will make it hard for the Giants to hear their calls.
"It means a lot for us, especially me, to see those fans out there yelling and screaming, and having a good time," Baker said. "Our goal is to of course win, and we know we haven't really done that these past few years."
Sunday's game gives the Cardinals an opportunity to rewrite the narrative and get their first win of the season, while doing it at home.
"We have a lot of young guys who play the game the right way and are true professionals," Baker said. "The main objective is to win at home and that's what we always talk about. This is going to be the first chance we get to have the opportunity to win at home. It's going to be very special for us."