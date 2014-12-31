Cardinals, Jared Veldheer Prove Perfect Fit

By the time the team plane touched back down in Phoenix, Veldheer's mind was made up.

"My goal right away was like, 'I'm getting back for next week,' " he said. "You've just got to tell yourself that right away. Psychologically, sometimes your brain will let you heal if you expect a lot out of your body, if you push it a little bit."

After playing in all 16 games in the first three seasons of his career, last year's triceps injury gave him a new perspective.

"That's the first time I was really sidelined like that," Veldheer said. "I never want to be in a situation like that. My goal is to be on the field every game, unless I'm physically incapable of either walking or using my arms."

One of the chief concerns with players who ink big-money deals in the offseason is how it will affect their work ethic. The minute Veldheer signed on the dotted line, for instance, his pockets were lined with a $6.25 million signing bonus.

From the day Veldheer arrived, Goodwin said it was evident complacency would not be an issue.

"As a coach you knew you were in for a lot of work, because he's always on you asking questions," Goodwin said. " 'Why do we do this? How do we do this?' He's a guy who is always trying to evolve his game and get better each week."

Veldheer, one of the most physically impressive players on the team, was nearly taken aback at the idea of coasting.

"You should get better every time," he said. "You should never go through a week of practice and not benefit."

It took more than a decade for the Cardinals to land their latest premier blind-side protector, and while the NFL is notorious for its turnover, this relationship seems built for the long haul. Veldheer is only 27, and his contract is a relative bargain in the expensive world of NFL left tackles.

When the offseason arrives, Veldheer may ponder his role as a building block for future success. As he gleefully realizes, that time is not yet upon him.