Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon Put Together Coaching Staff

First-year head coach makes additions to his first group

Mar 01, 2023 at 03:42 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals have added Drew Terrell as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
The Cardinals have added Drew Terrell as their passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

INDIANAPOLIS -- It didn't take long for Jonathan Gannon to put together his coaching staff.

At least, not on the outside.

With their coaches at the Scouting combine, the Cardinals announced staff additions on Wednesday along with some holdovers from the previous staff.

"I'm pleased and (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) have helped a tremendous amount being able to get guys in place quickly," said Gannon, who was announced as the team's head coach on Feb. 14. "It may seem more quick to you guys but for three days there, I seemed like I was on a Zoom (call) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It was like, 'holy cow, are we going to get anybody hired?'

"It's been a good process. The head coaches that I know that I can call, their advice was all over, but the one thing that was consistent was that they said 'Do not rush the staff.' You've got a good chance to hire the right people, don't rush it. I haven't felt we were rushed at all. I felt we've been thinking clearly through things."

Gannon said Ossenfort was in most of the interviews.

The Cardinals previously announced coordinators Jeff Rodgers, Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis. The others now on staff for 2023 (* indicates coach is returning from 2022 staff):

  • Passing game coordinator/wide receivers Drew Terrell
  • Quarterbacks Israel Woolfork
  • Pass game specialist Spencer Whipple*
  • Offensive line Klayton Adams
  • Assistant offensive line Chris Cook
  • Tight ends Ben Steele
  • Running backs Autry Denson
  • Offensive quality control Connor Senger*
  • Defensive line Derrick LeBlanc
  • Assistant defensive line William Peagler
  • Outside linebackers Rob Rodriguez
  • Linebackers Sam Siefkes
  • Cornerbacks Ryan Smith
  • Defensive backs Patrick Toney
  • Defensive quality control Ronald Booker*
  • Assistant special teams Sam Sewell
  • Assistant to the head coach Brandon Schwab
  • Director, Football Strategy Kenny Bell*
  • Director, Football Performance Shea Thompson
  • Strength and Conditioning Buddy Morris*
  • Assistant strength and conditioning Mark Naylor*
  • Coaching assistant Jay Razzano*

Related Content

news

Jalen Carter Situation Could Play Into Cardinals Pick At No. 3

Georgia defensive lineman facing legal trouble after fatal crash

news

Jonathan Gannon, Monti Ossenfort Talk Roster At The Combine

No timeline for Kyler, no answer on Hopkins as Cardinals braintrust settles in Indy

news

With New Regime In Place, Cardinals Head To Scouting Combine

Ossenfort, Gannon have No. 3 over pick in April draft

news

You Got Mail: Scouting Combine Week

Topics include trading in the draft, Hopkins future, and free agents to re-sign

news

In Meeting Rooms, Jonathan Gannon Wants Cardinals To Understand

Even off the field, Cardinals coach sees competitive nature to learning

news

Kyler Murray Is Job One For Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Cardinals new playcaller has to unlock team's franchise quarterback

news

Problem-Solver Nick Rallis Ready For Job As Defensive Coordinator

Age is just a number for Cardinals' new playcaller

news

Cardinals Officially Name Nick Rallis, Drew Petzing As New Coordinators

Rodgers retained as special teams coordinator and assistant head coach

news

Kyler Murray And The Future Of Being Under Center

Gannon addresses one of most popular topics around quarterback

news

For Jonathan Gannon, Cardinals Coordinator Search Underway

Team reportedly gets candidates for both sides of the ball

news

Accountability High On To-Do List For Jonathan Gannon

Coach knows that it isn't just about corrections but also praise

Advertising