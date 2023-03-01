Cardinals, Jonathan Gannon Put Together Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS -- It didn't take long for Jonathan Gannon to put together his coaching staff.

At least, not on the outside.

With their coaches at the Scouting combine, the Cardinals announced staff additions on Wednesday along with some holdovers from the previous staff.

"I'm pleased and (owner) Michael (Bidwill) and (GM) Monti (Ossenfort) have helped a tremendous amount being able to get guys in place quickly," said Gannon, who was announced as the team's head coach on Feb. 14. "It may seem more quick to you guys but for three days there, I seemed like I was on a Zoom (call) from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. It was like, 'holy cow, are we going to get anybody hired?'

"It's been a good process. The head coaches that I know that I can call, their advice was all over, but the one thing that was consistent was that they said 'Do not rush the staff.' You've got a good chance to hire the right people, don't rush it. I haven't felt we were rushed at all. I felt we've been thinking clearly through things."

Gannon said Ossenfort was in most of the interviews.

The Cardinals previously announced coordinators Jeff Rodgers, Drew Petzing and Nick Rallis. The others now on staff for 2023 (* indicates coach is returning from 2022 staff):