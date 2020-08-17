Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Kenyan Drake Understands Why This Season Could Be Better

Offseason meeting and full training camp can only help running back

Aug 17, 2020 at 02:29 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Kenyan Drake carries the ball during the first padded practice of training camp Monday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Running back Kenyan Drake carries the ball during the first padded practice of training camp Monday.

﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ pulled it off – to that, there was no argument, when he became a Cardinal on a Monday and started and starred against the eventual NFC champion 49ers on a Thursday.

The well-chronicled indoctrination whirlwind for the running back into Kliff Kingsbury's system made for a cool story. But getting an offseason with meetings, a full training camp, that's the nuance the running back prefers with the playbook.

"I was able to start from scratch," Drake said. "I got the meat and potatoes of the 'why' behind a lot of different plays, and it gave me a better outlook."

Drake was pretty good last season even without that deep knowledge of the system. It's that added wealth of mental prep – as well as the superb fit Drake is with quarterback Kyler Murray – that raises expectations for the back this season.

Kingsbury always appreciated Drake from afar as a playmaker. There was a reason the Cards were already considering making a run at him in 2020 free agency if they had not pulled off the trade for him in 2019.

What Kingsbury didn't anticipate was Drake's size – 6-foot-1, 211 pounds – or his receiving skills. And it's that part of the game that may be aided the most with Drake's growing familiarity with the playbook.

The learning-on-the-fly still allowed Drake to pull in 28 catches in his eight games, and overall Drake had 50 catches last season after 53 in 2018.

"Any way we can get him the ball in space is what we're doing to try to do," said Kingsbury, who added that the passing game was an aspect within which Drake focused his training in the offseason. "He's hard to tackle one-on-one in space. So that's an area we'd like to get him more involved in."

With the Cards, Drake averaged only 6.1 yards a reception, a number that is certain the rise with a better grasp of the playbook. Drake averaged 9.0 yards a reception in 2018.

Noting specifically the threat Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has become after notching both 1,000 yards receiving as well as rushing last season, "that's what the game is coming to nowadays," Drake said.

"I feel like, not that that specific stat will become more known, but players that have that ability to be versatile will be more common in this game," he added. "I've always felt like my game was that type of game."

Drake, who is playing on the transition tag and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season once again, is now unquestionably atop the depth chart. His play basically made that certain last season (643 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in half a season for Arizona), but became concrete once David Johnson was dealt to Houston in the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

He was playing on instinct last year, Kingsbury said. There will be so much more that can be part of the equation now. How will that manifest itself on the field. Drake isn't saying. For one, for a guy who had lost a lot with the Dolphins, he's looking for wins first.

Besides, he never used what he knew – or didn't know – as a crutch.

"My expectations haven't changed from the first time I got here," Drake said.

Bird Watch: First Day Of Pads

Images from Monday's practice at State Farm Stadium, presented by Hyundai.

RB D.J. Foster
1 / 42

RB D.J. Foster

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
TE Maxx Williams
2 / 42

TE Maxx Williams

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Haason Reddick
3 / 42

OLB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Hakeem Butler
4 / 42

WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Byron Murphy
5 / 42

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
T Joshua Miles
6 / 42

T Joshua Miles

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Kylie Fitts
7 / 42

OLB Kylie Fitts

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
8 / 42

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
9 / 42

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Patrick Peterson
10 / 42

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
11 / 42

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Patrick Peterson
12 / 42

CB Patrick Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Kevin Peterson
13 / 42

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
RB Chase Edmonds
14 / 42

RB Chase Edmonds

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
S Chris Banjo
15 / 42

S Chris Banjo

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
S Charles Washington
16 / 42

S Charles Washington

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
S Chris Banjo
17 / 42

S Chris Banjo

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
18 / 42

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Haason Reddick
19 / 42

OLB Haason Reddick

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
RB Jonathan Ward
20 / 42

RB Jonathan Ward

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
LB Dennis Gardeck
21 / 42

LB Dennis Gardeck

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Hakeem Butler
22 / 42

WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella
23 / 42

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR KeeSean Johnson
24 / 42

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
25 / 42

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Kevin Peterson
26 / 42

CB Kevin Peterson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
27 / 42

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Byron Murphy
28 / 42

CB Byron Murphy

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
29 / 42

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
LT D.J. Humphries
30 / 42

LT D.J. Humphries

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR KeeSean Johnson
31 / 42

WR KeeSean Johnson

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
T Josh Jones
32 / 42

T Josh Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella
33 / 42

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Brett Hundley
34 / 42

QB Brett Hundley

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Andy Isabella
35 / 42

WR Andy Isabella

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Christian Kirk
36 / 42

WR Christian Kirk

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
QB Kyler Murray
37 / 42

QB Kyler Murray

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Trent Sherfield
38 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
OLB Chandler Jones
39 / 42

OLB Chandler Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
CB Chris Jones
40 / 42

CB Chris Jones

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Larry Fitzgerald
41 / 42

WR Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
WR Hakeem Butler
42 / 42

WR Hakeem Butler

Photo by Arizona Cardinals/azcardinals.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Must Make Sure They Aren't Hurt(s) By Play Extension

After issues is Chicago, defense faces another mobile QB
news

Hollywood Brown Headed To IR; Kyler Murray Back To Practice

Quarterback had missed first two workouts of week with 'holiday bug'
news

With Future In Mind, Time To Learn For Cardinals Rookies 

Team has started 11 first-year players this season, an NFL-high
news

Jonathan Ledbetter's Season Comes To An End

Defensive lineman will miss last two games with knee injury
news

Tracking The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With two weeks left in season, team has No. 2 and No. 16 selections
news

No Christmas Comeback For Cardinals In Road Loss To Bears

Team can't rally after falling into 21-0 hole during 27-16 defeat
news

When It Comes To Improvement, Cardinals Help Each Other

Team tries to invoke 'iron sharpens iron' mentality
news

Green Dot Third Time Over: Krys Barnes Now Gets Defensive Role

Veteran will call signals with both White, Woods on IR
news

Cardinals, Kyler Murray Seek Ways To Get Wide Receivers Catches

As Trey McBride emerges, coaches want to get wideouts more involved
news

Cardinals Place Geoff Swaim, Josh Woods On Injured Reserve

Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early
news

Emari Demercado Earns Time Around The Block

Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
news

Frustrated Cardinals Can't Flash Enough In Loss To Niners

Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
Advertising