Kenyan Drake Understands Why This Season Could Be Better

"Any way we can get him the ball in space is what we're doing to try to do," said Kingsbury, who added that the passing game was an aspect within which Drake focused his training in the offseason. "He's hard to tackle one-on-one in space. So that's an area we'd like to get him more involved in."

With the Cards, Drake averaged only 6.1 yards a reception, a number that is certain the rise with a better grasp of the playbook. Drake averaged 9.0 yards a reception in 2018.

Noting specifically the threat Carolina's Christian McCaffrey has become after notching both 1,000 yards receiving as well as rushing last season, "that's what the game is coming to nowadays," Drake said.

"I feel like, not that that specific stat will become more known, but players that have that ability to be versatile will be more common in this game," he added. "I've always felt like my game was that type of game."

Drake, who is playing on the transition tag and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season once again, is now unquestionably atop the depth chart. His play basically made that certain last season (643 yards rushing and eight touchdowns in half a season for Arizona), but became concrete once David Johnson was dealt to Houston in the DeAndre Hopkins trade.

He was playing on instinct last year, Kingsbury said. There will be so much more that can be part of the equation now. How will that manifest itself on the field. Drake isn't saying. For one, for a guy who had lost a lot with the Dolphins, he's looking for wins first.

Besides, he never used what he knew – or didn't know – as a crutch.