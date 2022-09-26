Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury Still Searching For Answer To Slow Starts

Team still looking to score first points in a first quarter this season

Sep 26, 2022 at 03:24 PM
Kevin Parrish headshot
Kevin Parrish Jr.

azcardinals.com

A frustrated Kyler Murray looks to the sideline after an incomplete pass during Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A frustrated Kyler Murray looks to the sideline after an incomplete pass during Sunday's loss to the Rams.

The day after the Cardinals frustratingly went through a third straight game of a slow start -- losing to the Rams Sunday -- Kliff Kingsbury didn't have an answer Monday, but emphasized the importance of solving the issue.

The Cardinals are the only NFL team without a point in the first quarter this season. They also have a league-low five first downs in the first quarter, and tie the Carolina Panthers -- whom the Cardinals visit this Sunday -- for fewest total yards (95).

Kingsbury said the team has discussed doing things differently in practice, including stretches and walkthroughs, to potentially solve the problem.

"At some point, it just has to click for us," Kingsbury said. "We need to start faster on offense, get in a groove, and get moving. It's something we need to figure out."

Kingsbury credited the Rams defense after holding the Cardinals without a touchdown in the 20-12 defeat at State Farm Stadium. All-Pro studs defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey made plays as expected.

But Kingsbury noted his team's slow start offensively also came from self-inflicted errors. The Cardinals had several dropped passes in the first half.

Quarterback Kyler Murray had 58 pass attempts, a career-high, and mentioned his pass catchers must be ready for the ball at all times, especially with his make-something-out-of-nothing playstyle.

"Everybody has to be head up, in the game, locked in," Murray said. "We just have to be better."

Kingsbury understood the sentiment but offered a different take.

"When you throw it near 60 times, there's a lot of room for error," Kingsbury said. "I think a lot of that had to do with the number of plays and how we pushed tempo to catch up in the game."

Still, it remains something to clean up as the Cardinals search for the slow starts cue before heading to Carolina.

"It's very frustrating," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "We can't put it together, look like an offense that can't be stopped, and then stall out. That's not what we want to be, that's not who we are going to be. Just have to get back to work."

GAME PHOTOS: Week 3 - Cardinals Vs. Rams

Game action photos from the Cardinals' 12-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams during Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
1 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
2 / 25

The Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
3 / 25

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
4 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
5 / 25

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
6 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
7 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
8 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
9 / 25

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jace Whittaker (39) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
10 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
11 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
12 / 25

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
13 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
14 / 25

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater (5) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
15 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
16 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
17 / 25

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
18 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin (26) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
19 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Zach Allen (94) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
20 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
21 / 25

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
22 / 25

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
23 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
24 / 25

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.
25 / 25

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during the 2022 regular season game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in Glendale, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Lose Defensive Lineman Rashard Lawrence For Now

Wide receiver A.J. Green could miss game in Carolina

news

Got To Be Starting Something: Cardinals Fall Behind In Loss To Rams

First-quarter woes continue in 20-12 defeat to Super Bowl champs

news

Marquise Brown Has Hollywood Performance Against Rams

Wideout has career-best 14 receptions for Cardinals

news

Inactives: Rondale Moore Sits, James Conner To Play Against Rams

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen is active for the first time this season

news

How To Watch: Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022.

news

Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Practice-squad callups each played roles in Raiders win

news

As Usual, Cardinals Have Aaron Donald On Mind For Rams Game

Pugh, Hudson, Hernandez ready to battle best defensive player in NFL

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

news

Three Big Things: First Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Island Life Intriguing To Byron Murphy Jr.

Cardinals cornerback scheduled to be free agent after season

news

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

Advertising