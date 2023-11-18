Cardinals Know It's Time To Trend Up With Trip To Houston

As a first-year coach, there are going to be unfamiliar situations that pop up on Gannon's desk. When those come up, he relies on those that have been a part of the culture shift. He said that communicating "effectively and clearly" allows them to operate well as a fairly new staff.

"You do the best job you can with the circumstances and factors that you have to go into the decisions in what you do," Gannon said.

One of the factors that'll certainly be impacted by the result of this Sunday's game is where the Cardinals and Texans will pick in the 2024 draft. As part of April's draft day trade between the two organizations, the Cardinals acquired the Texans 2024 first-round pick, in exchange for the Cardinals 2023 first-round pick.

The Texans have had success this season, despite being projected as one of the NFL's worst. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is in the MVP conversation. If the NFL draft was today, the Cardinals' Texans draft pick would be No. 20.

It's understandable to look at the Cardinals' record and have an eye towards next season. But the guys in the Cardinals locker room want nothing more than to win this Sunday, and every Sunday after.

"We are putting in the groundwork now," linebacker and captain Kyzir White said. "Obviously the year hasn't gone how we wanted it to, but we still have a lot of games left. Hopefully we can win out and make something shake. Texans are in the hunt too, so it's great to battle a team like that."

The draft is in 159 days, but when Gannon looks at his watch, it doesn't say Apr. 25, 2024. It says under 24 hours until the Cardinals battle it in Houston.