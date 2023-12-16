Cardinals Know They Must Find Way To Slow 49ers Attack

"You got to play a holistic game and be able to do a lot of different things," defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said. "It's hard to pinpoint, let's just take this away and make them be one dimensional. Well, they're going to beat you with whatever way they're one dimensional."

As the season has progressed, as has the Cardinals production, despite it not always resulting in wins. Before the bye, the defense held the Steelers to 10 points, the least allowed all season. Having that type of performance against a playoff contender should give the Cardinals defense confidence.

Even though it has been 11 weeks since they last played each other, Rallis said there are things he can take away from the last outing that'll help slow the 49ers offense.

"When you play an opponent for the second time in a year, you got to look at things from the first game on what went good or what didn't go good or things that were good, but we can improve on," Rallis said. "It's layered in a lot of different ways. We need to be a little more efficient in the run game than we were that first game. Whatever those changes are or playing with better technique, that's got to show up on Sunday."

The Cardinals would love to spoil the 49ers' chance to clinch the division this weekend. Bigger picture, Baker feels like the defense has something to prove.

"I just want us to continue to get better in all facets, but of course you want to win those game and we take one week at a time and this week, we got a great challenge ahead of us," Baker said. "We're going to compete and play hard nosed football and grind it out and see what happens."

WILKINSON ACTIVATED TO ROSTER