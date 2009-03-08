Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Land McFadden

Mar 08, 2009 at 04:33 AM
mcfaddenagreemain.jpg

Bryant McFadden (20), here making a play against Steve Breaston in the Super Bowl, is now Breaston's teammate after agreeing to a contract Sunday.

The Cardinals weren't going to chase a lot of free agents this offseason, but they had a priority list – and cornerback Bryant McFadden was at the top.

So Sunday, a few days after the team re-signed the most important free agent from its own roster in quarterback Kurt Warner, the team landed McFadden when the former Steeler agreed to a two-year contract worth $10 million. McFadden will receive $5 million in the first year of the deal, including a $3.75 million salary.

"It seems to be a good situation," McFadden said during his visit last week. "There are some guys I have been around in previous years. And it's an up-and-coming organization, which you'd love to be a part of -- a successful organization and (one) that is making strides and you want to be a part of."

McFadden will compete with veteran Rod Hood for a starting job opposite second-year man Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. The move bolsters the Cards' secondary, after a 2008 season when soon-to-be-departing Eric Green fell out of favor and the nickel position was manned by veteran Ralph Brown.

"He's coming in to compete, but much like the other veteran players we have brought in, he brings the mentality of what we have tried to have here," coach Ken Whisenhunt said.

The move also should allow Antrel Rolle to focus on playing free safety and not have to worry about filling the slot cornerback role.

McFadden played in 10 games for the Steelers in 2008, starting eight games and making two interceptions. McFadden missed six games after breaking an arm and needing surgery. But he returned to start all three playoff games for Pittsburgh, including against the Cardinals in the Super Bowl. In four seasons, McFadden has played in 51 games, making seven interceptions.

McFadden may have been the best cornerback available, but Whisenhunt said knowing McFadden -- not only from Whisenhunt's days in Pittsburgh but also facing McFadden in each of the last two seasons -- also drove the Cards into seeking McFadden's services.

"It always helps when you know someone personally, know how he works," Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt added that the Cards do have their own players to tend to but that the team's work in free agency isn't necessarily over. "We're never going to close the door on opportunities to make our team better," he said. "Our goal is to get back to the Super Bowl and win it."

Contact Darren Urban at askdarren@cardinals.nfl.net. Posted 3/8/09. Updated 3/8/09.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'He's Trying To Maul People': Marquis Hayes Leaves A Mark

Notes: Kingsbury sticks with shotgun; Ertz baby born; tight end signed

news

Antonio Hamilton May Have Finally Conquered The Depth Chart

Cornerback battles to start after years on the fringe of rosters

news

Hollywood Brown Healthy And Happy As He Preps For First Cardinals Season

Sees former team Sunday; Said he wants to 'learn from' speeding arrest

news

The Future At Tackle Should Have Josh Jones

Notes: Kingsbury wants joint practices yearly; McBride to play Sunday

news

Coaching Could Be In Kyler Murray's Future

But the quarterback makes clear 'I want to play until I can't'

news

Jonathan Ward Trying To Lock Down Spot In Crowded RB Room

Notes: Hamilton doesn't see need for cornerback addition

news

You've Got Mail: Ravens Preseason Week

Topics include Dimukeje's potential impact, Eno's hype, and trading vets

news

Greg Dortch Carries Torch For Career In NFL

Wide receiver works to overcome size for role with Cardinals

news

Kyler Murray, Marquise Brown Finally Practice Together

Notes: Alternate helmet week; Playing time plan this week similar to first game

news

Depth Of Field: Week 1 Preseason

Exploring the game in Cincinnati through the lens of the Cardinals Team Photographer

news

Cardinals Make Their First Cuts To Get To 85

Teams must trim to 80 next week and 53 on Aug. 30

news

Cardinals Find Victor(y) In Dimukeje's Game Against Bengals

Pass rusher among those who shine during 36-23 win in Cincinnati

Advertising