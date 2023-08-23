Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Learning About Themselves In Practice With Vikings

Players hoping for bounce-back work heading into second day

Aug 23, 2023 at 02:05 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receiver Zach Pascal hauls in a pass over Vikings cornerback JoeJuan Williams on Wednesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Wide receiver Zach Pascal hauls in a pass over Vikings cornerback JoeJuan Williams on Wednesday.

EAGAN, Minn. – The humidity was nasty, and that was something on which both the Cardinals and Vikings agreed when they opened their set of joint practices on Wednesday.

But with the season a little more than two weeks away, the Cardinals afterward – while trying to avoid too many specifics – were clearly hoping for more after the first workout in Minnesota, especially given how much the practices are considered game-like.

"We wanted to perform better today, but football is a humbling game," running back James Conner said. "We've got an opportunity to come back and be better tomorrow so I'm looking forward to the bounce back."

While the Cardinals did work outside last week in Tempe, there weren't the concerns about how many pounds might've been lost in any of those practices as their were on Wednesday, making hydration and IVs a popular topic.

"I think we kind of let the weather dictate how we were attacking our work today," linebacker Josh Woods said.

Coach Jonathan Gannon was with the offense on Wednesday, watching it against the Vikings' defense. He said he wasn't sure if he would flip that on Thursday, but at least the Cardinals will have a Thursday, after last year's second joint practice was cancelled in Tennessee.

With similar weather and the work being put in, it will be interesting to see how many players are active – or inactive – for Saturday's preseason finale between the teams. It's why the spotlight is hot these two days, even aside from the temperature.

"Every play will be a learning experience for us," Gannon said.

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy (7) have a chat after a play during Wednesday's practice.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) and Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy (7) have a chat after a play during Wednesday's practice.

Rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark made a nice play on all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson during one-on-ones to break up a pass – and then broke out the “griddy,” the dance Jefferson is famous for after scoring touchdowns. It was a bold move, and Jefferson got Clark twice in a row later during 11-on-11, but Clark also made some other plays as he tries to secure a starting job.

These are the things Gannon is hoping will make his team and his players (especially the younger ones) better.

"Today we could have done a little better," Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker said. "There was some fatigue, the energy was kind of (iffy), but we knew it was going to kind of be like that with the circumstances."

Practice was the priority, but seeing another team also gives players a chance to see friends. In particular, the Vikings defense has two starters that are former Cardinals – cornerback Byron Murphy and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Hicks embraced a handful of ex-teammates, including best friend Zach Ertz, while Murphy admitted he had some good-natured trash-talking during the workout with wide receivers Rondale Moore and Hollywood Brown.

"I'm definitely juiced up, just competing against the guys I came into the league with," said Murphy, who left as a free agent in March. "I talk to them every single day. To see them in a different color jersey (than mine) is different."

Baker was among the players who spent an extended period chatting with Murphy after – "It's definitely cool to see the little bro" – but the workday was still on his mind after, and knowing there is another practice against the Vikings Thursday.

"I enjoy the grind," Baker said. "I enjoy the stuff it takes to get to the regular season. This is just another chapter in our book."

PHOTOS: Cardinals Training Camp - August 23

Images of the Arizona Cardinals in Eagan, MN for a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings

A general view during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
1 / 61

A general view during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
2 / 61

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
3 / 61

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
4 / 61

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hayden Howerton (75) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
5 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hayden Howerton (75) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
6 / 61

Arizona Cardinals running back Corey Clement (23) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Joel Honigford (42) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
7 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Joel Honigford (42) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Rodriguez and Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
8 / 61

Arizona Cardinals Outside Linebackers Coach Rob Rodriguez and Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
9 / 61

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
10 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
11 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
12 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
13 / 61

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones (79) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
14 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
15 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Noah Togiai (81) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
16 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Noah Togiai (81) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
17 / 61

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
18 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (47) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
19 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
20 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
21 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
22 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (94) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (67) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
23 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Badara Traore (67) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
24 / 61

The Arizona Cardinals during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
25 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
26 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias (87) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
27 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Daniel Arias (87) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dennis Daley (71) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
28 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dennis Daley (71) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (65) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
29 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
30 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
31 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
32 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
33 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
34 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
35 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
36 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
37 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
A general view during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
38 / 61

A general view during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
39 / 61

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
40 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (90) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
41 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
42 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
43 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (2) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
44 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman L.J. Collier (91) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
45 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (59) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
46 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
47 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kris Boyd (29) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
48 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson (34) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85), Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Noah Togiai (81) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
49 / 61

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85), Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (84) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Noah Togiai (81) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
50 / 61

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
51 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
52 / 61

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
53 / 61

Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
54 / 61

The Arizona Cardinals during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
55 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) and Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
56 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) with Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
57 / 61

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons (9) with Arizona Cardinals alum Larry Fitzgerald during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
58 / 61

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
59 / 61

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
60 / 61

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.
61 / 61

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kei'Trel Clark (13) during a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 in Eagan, MN.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Larry Fitzgerald Makes Appearance At Cardinals-Vikings Practice

Notes: Former wide receiver has house in home state; Two linemen on baby duty
news

Cardinals Head To Minnesota For Joint Practice 'Games'

Extra work against Vikings will aid final analysis of roster construction
news

You've Got Mail: Preseason Week In Minnesota

Topics include QB battles, Gannon's game temperament; and potential waiver claims
news

First Work For Keaontay Ingram Helps In Battle For Second Spot

Running back trying to earn playing time behind Conner
news

Cardinals Hire Jeremy Walls As New Chief Operating Officer

Spent last decade with Dolphins; also worked in market for Suns, D-Backs
news

Cardinals Unveil 'Protect The Nest' Ticket Plans For 2023

Four-game allotments on sale now
news

Clayton Tune's Moves Impress, But Chiefs QBs Hurt Cardinals

Defense struggles in 38-10 preseason loss against defending champs
news

How To Watch: Chiefs At Cardinals, Preseason Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals on August 19, 2023.
news

Midway Through Camp, Gannon Takes Cardinals On 'Dry Run'

Team works at Dignity Health Training Center prior to Chiefs game, Minnesota trip
news

Easy To Highlight Hjalte Froholdt As He Grabs Center Spot

Veteran looks like he'll be in starting lineup in regular season
news

Take Note: Kei'Trel Clark Makes Push To Start As Rookie

Cornerback trying to earn playing time as sixth-round pick
Advertising