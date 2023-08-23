Cardinals Learning About Themselves In Practice With Vikings

Rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark made a nice play on all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson during one-on-ones to break up a pass – and then broke out the “griddy,” the dance Jefferson is famous for after scoring touchdowns. It was a bold move, and Jefferson got Clark twice in a row later during 11-on-11, but Clark also made some other plays as he tries to secure a starting job.

These are the things Gannon is hoping will make his team and his players (especially the younger ones) better.

"Today we could have done a little better," Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker said. "There was some fatigue, the energy was kind of (iffy), but we knew it was going to kind of be like that with the circumstances."

Practice was the priority, but seeing another team also gives players a chance to see friends. In particular, the Vikings defense has two starters that are former Cardinals – cornerback Byron Murphy and linebacker Jordan Hicks.

Hicks embraced a handful of ex-teammates, including best friend Zach Ertz, while Murphy admitted he had some good-natured trash-talking during the workout with wide receivers Rondale Moore and Hollywood Brown.

"I'm definitely juiced up, just competing against the guys I came into the league with," said Murphy, who left as a free agent in March. "I talk to them every single day. To see them in a different color jersey (than mine) is different."

Baker was among the players who spent an extended period chatting with Murphy after – "It's definitely cool to see the little bro" – but the workday was still on his mind after, and knowing there is another practice against the Vikings Thursday.