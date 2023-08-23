Cardinals Learning About Themselves In Practice With Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. – The humidity was nasty, and that was something on which both the Cardinals and Vikings agreed when they opened their set of joint practices on Wednesday.
But with the season a little more than two weeks away, the Cardinals afterward – while trying to avoid too many specifics – were clearly hoping for more after the first workout in Minnesota, especially given how much the practices are considered game-like.
"We wanted to perform better today, but football is a humbling game," running back James Conner said. "We've got an opportunity to come back and be better tomorrow so I'm looking forward to the bounce back."
While the Cardinals did work outside last week in Tempe, there weren't the concerns about how many pounds might've been lost in any of those practices as their were on Wednesday, making hydration and IVs a popular topic.
"I think we kind of let the weather dictate how we were attacking our work today," linebacker Josh Woods said.
Coach Jonathan Gannon was with the offense on Wednesday, watching it against the Vikings' defense. He said he wasn't sure if he would flip that on Thursday, but at least the Cardinals will have a Thursday, after last year's second joint practice was cancelled in Tennessee.
With similar weather and the work being put in, it will be interesting to see how many players are active – or inactive – for Saturday's preseason finale between the teams. It's why the spotlight is hot these two days, even aside from the temperature.
"Every play will be a learning experience for us," Gannon said.
Rookie cornerback Kei'Trel Clark made a nice play on all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson during one-on-ones to break up a pass – and then broke out the “griddy,” the dance Jefferson is famous for after scoring touchdowns. It was a bold move, and Jefferson got Clark twice in a row later during 11-on-11, but Clark also made some other plays as he tries to secure a starting job.
These are the things Gannon is hoping will make his team and his players (especially the younger ones) better.
"Today we could have done a little better," Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker said. "There was some fatigue, the energy was kind of (iffy), but we knew it was going to kind of be like that with the circumstances."
Practice was the priority, but seeing another team also gives players a chance to see friends. In particular, the Vikings defense has two starters that are former Cardinals – cornerback Byron Murphy and linebacker Jordan Hicks.
Hicks embraced a handful of ex-teammates, including best friend Zach Ertz, while Murphy admitted he had some good-natured trash-talking during the workout with wide receivers Rondale Moore and Hollywood Brown.
"I'm definitely juiced up, just competing against the guys I came into the league with," said Murphy, who left as a free agent in March. "I talk to them every single day. To see them in a different color jersey (than mine) is different."
Baker was among the players who spent an extended period chatting with Murphy after – "It's definitely cool to see the little bro" – but the workday was still on his mind after, and knowing there is another practice against the Vikings Thursday.
"I enjoy the grind," Baker said. "I enjoy the stuff it takes to get to the regular season. This is just another chapter in our book."
Images of the Arizona Cardinals in Eagan, MN for a joint Training Camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings