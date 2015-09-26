Cardinals Looking For NFC West Success

held up pretty well despite missing a pair of projected starters. This could be the Cardinals debut of Pro Bowl guard Mike Iupati, who missed the first two games with a knee injury, although he is questionable and has yet to practice fully yet.

Last year's starting right tackle, Bobby Massie, is eligible to return after a two-game suspension, but Arians hasn't said whether it will be Massie or his fill-in, Earl Watford, with the starting group.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming off a nine-catch, 112-yard, three-touchdown masterpiece against the Bears and is fifth in the league with 199 receiving yards through two games. The offense is so multi-dimensional, though, that it could very well be a different player who leads the charge this week.

"Coach Arians is like a mad scientist," Fitzgerald said. "He's always finding ways to get guys involved, new ways to create mismatches for his playmakers. And that's the really exciting thing. You come in here on Wednesday morning (for game-plan installation) and have no idea what to expect."

The 49ers seem more straightforward offensively, with their ideal strategy beginning and ending with the running game. Carlos Hyde had a monster starting debut—26 carries, 168 yards, two touchdowns -- in a 20-3 Week 1 win over the Vikings, but was banged up and had a small impact in last week's blowout loss to the Steelers.

He still leads the NFL in rushing and has left a strong impression on the Cardinals, who know it will be vital to limit both Hyde and quarterback Colin Kaepernick's effectiveness on the ground.

"They're going to make it a physical ballgame," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "It'll probably just be all run game. We have to be prepared for that."

If all goes as planned, the Cardinals will handle the ground game, continue their offensive outburst and notch their first victory within the division.