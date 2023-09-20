Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

The Cardinals elevated Eric Banks from the practice squad last week, and also played rookie Dante Stills for the first time. Ledbetter and Kevin Strong were in most of the way.

"You've got to have that vet savvy and try and keep everything calm when things might be going crazy, but really, it's not even crazy," Ledbetter said. "Injuries happen in the league."

Jacob Slade﻿, who was with the team all offseason and preseason, was re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday and the Cardinals also have Ben Stille﻿, who has played some in the NFL, on the practice squad.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis employs a rotation on the defensive line, however, and after fairly even snaps in the opener, the injuries forced both Ledbetter and Strong into playing 74 percent of the time.

It likely wasn't a coincidence as the Giants scored on every second-half possession.

"I definitely felt it near the end of the game there and felt it going into the second half and I think that was evident in the way we played," Ledbetter said. "I felt a little messed up feeling fatigued so I have to do a better job as an older leader, no matter how many plays I have to be out there I have to be able to play the best of my ability."

The Cardinals had also put Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker on IR earlier this week.