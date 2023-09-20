Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation

Sep 20, 2023 at 02:06 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Defensive lineman Carlos Watkins (94) celebrates a tackle against the Giants on Sunday before he got hurt.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Defensive lineman Carlos Watkins (94) celebrates a tackle against the Giants on Sunday before he got hurt.

Jonathan Ledbetter is only 26, and he has spent just one full season on an NFL 53-man roster.

But the defensive lineman is the lone starter that hasn't been derailed by injury two games into the Cardinals' season and emerges as the leader after coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed Wednesday that Carlos Watkins will undergo surgery to repair his biceps injury suffered against the Giants on Sunday.

"It's been a crazy first two weeks of the season, there's no doubt," Ledbetter said. "But I don't feel like the last man standing. It's a 'next man up' industry."

Watkins will be placed on Injured Reserve at some point. The Cardinals already put defensive lineman L.J. Collier on IR last weekend, after Collier hurt his biceps in the season opener at Washington. Collier has already had surgery, Gannon said, and only said "we'll see" when asked if Collier would be able to return this season.

The Cardinals did get some good news about the defensive line, with Leki Fotu expected to return to the lineup this week against the Cowboys after sitting out Sunday with a shoulder injury.

"We've been through worse," Fotu said. "What 'Led' said, that next-man mentality. To me, this is a perfect week to come back, what better game, what team to go against. I'm excited to do my part.

"It sucks to see one of your brothers go down. But speaking for myself, you have to be ready for whatever happens."

The Cardinals elevated Eric Banks from the practice squad last week, and also played rookie Dante Stills for the first time. Ledbetter and Kevin Strong were in most of the way.

"You've got to have that vet savvy and try and keep everything calm when things might be going crazy, but really, it's not even crazy," Ledbetter said. "Injuries happen in the league."

Jacob Slade﻿, who was with the team all offseason and preseason, was re-signed to the practice squad on Tuesday and the Cardinals also have Ben Stille﻿, who has played some in the NFL, on the practice squad.

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis employs a rotation on the defensive line, however, and after fairly even snaps in the opener, the injuries forced both Ledbetter and Strong into playing 74 percent of the time.

It likely wasn't a coincidence as the Giants scored on every second-half possession.

"I definitely felt it near the end of the game there and felt it going into the second half and I think that was evident in the way we played," Ledbetter said. "I felt a little messed up feeling fatigued so I have to do a better job as an older leader, no matter how many plays I have to be out there I have to be able to play the best of my ability."

The Cardinals had also put Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker on IR earlier this week.

"It's just like with Budda, the next guy has to get up and get ready to play," Gannon said. "I feel good about those guys going in."

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Jeff Smith to the practice squad on Wednesday, a day after releasing receiver Daniel Arias from the practice squad. Smith played 36 games with the New York Jets in the past four seasons, collecting 34 receptions for 426 yards.

PRACTICE PHOTOS: Week 3 vs. Cowboys

Images of the Cardinals practicing at the Dignity Health Sports Complex before the Week 3 regular season matchup against the Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) 3during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
1 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back Keaontay Ingram (30) 3during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
2 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Trystan Colon (63) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
3 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
4 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt (72) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
5 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
6 / 38

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
7 / 38

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal (0) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
8 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
9 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
10 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner (47) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
11 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
12 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams (58) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
13 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
14 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
15 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
16 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
17 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
18 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Eric Banks (96) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell (61) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
19 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell (61) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
20 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
21 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
22 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (74) and Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Ilm Manning (73) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
23 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
24 / 38

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Geoff Swaim (87) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
25 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43), Arizona Cardinals linebacker Victor Dimukeje (52) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
26 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck (45) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
27 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
28 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cameron Thomas (97) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
29 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
30 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Bernhard Seikovits (80) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
31 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Krys Barnes (51) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
32 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter (93) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
33 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
34 / 38

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs (9) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
35 / 38

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Owen Pappoe (44) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
36 / 38

Arizona Cardinals tight end Blake Whiteheart (89) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
37 / 38

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Ben Stille (90) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.
38 / 38

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Bobby Price (26), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Christian Matthew (35), Arizona Cardinals cornerback Quavian White (37) and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) during practice at the Dignity Health Training Facility on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 in Tempe, AZ.

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
news

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense
news

Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams
news

Cardinals, Joshua Dobbs Know They Need Offensive Jump

Explosive plays needed as unit settles in with veteran QB
news

Joshua Dobbs To Get Start Against Giants In Home Opener

Gannon confirms veteran will remain quarterback
news

From The Edge, Cardinals Lean On Their 'Dawgs' 

Outside linebacker corps impresses in opener with wide rotation
Advertising