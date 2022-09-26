Cardinals Lose Defensive Lineman Rashard Lawrence For Now

Rashard Lawrence has quietly been a key piece of the defensive line this season, but now the Cardinals will be without him for the time being.

Kliff Kingsbury said Lawrence had surgery on the hand, and while the coach said he was unsure of Lawrence's timetable to return, he will miss Sunday's game in Carolina.

Wide receiver A.J. Green's status is more vague. Kingsbury said the veteran suffered a bone bruise on his left knee, and while the prognosis "sounds like better news" than originally expected, the Cardinals do not yet know if he will be available against the Panthers or not.

There is a chance Rondale Moore could come back this week from his hamstring injury, but that is not certain. If Green is down, the top four receivers would be Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella and Andre Baccellia.