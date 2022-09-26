Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Lose Defensive Lineman Rashard Lawrence For Now

Wide receiver A.J. Green could miss game in Carolina

Sep 26, 2022 at 02:24 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Rashard Lawrence has quietly been a key piece of the defensive line this season, but now the Cardinals will be without him for the time being.

Kliff Kingsbury said Lawrence had surgery on the hand, and while the coach said he was unsure of Lawrence's timetable to return, he will miss Sunday's game in Carolina.

Wide receiver A.J. Green's status is more vague. Kingsbury said the veteran suffered a bone bruise on his left knee, and while the prognosis "sounds like better news" than originally expected, the Cardinals do not yet know if he will be available against the Panthers or not.

There is a chance Rondale Moore could come back this week from his hamstring injury, but that is not certain. If Green is down, the top four receivers would be Hollywood Brown, Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella and Andre Baccellia.

Linebacker Zaven Collins "should be OK" after he hurt his shoulder in the game. Kingsbury also said he was "hopeful" left guard Justin Pugh will be able to play after Pugh missed 11 snaps in the middle of the Rams game with an elbow injury. Pugh came back in the game to finish.

