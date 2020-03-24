Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make $1 Million Founding Donation To AZ Coronavirus Fund

Governor Doug Ducey launches Arizona Together initiative 

Mar 24, 2020
Darren Urban

Governor Doug Ducey (left) and Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill during a moment in 2018 training camp.
With the coronavirus impacting people throughout the state, the Cardinals are making a commitment to help their neighbors.

The organization announced it has made a $1 million founding contribution to the AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund, part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Governor Doug Ducey to aid in the battle against COVID-19.

"Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," Cardinals chairman and president Michael Bidwill said. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able.

"As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together."

The AZ Coronavirus Relief Fund is meant to give financial support to multiple organizations trying to deal with the impact of COVID-19. Among the areas for which the money will be used include purchasing Personal Protective Equipment for medical personnel working with the coronavirus patients; supporting non-profits that aid the most vulnerable such as food banks, homeless shelters and domestic violence facilities; and providing technology for disadvantaged students needed for online learning.

For more information about the AZ COVID Relief Fund or to donate, visit www.arizonatogether.org.

