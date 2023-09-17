Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Safety suffered hamstring injury in Friday's practice

Sep 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Darren Urban

Budda Baker hurt his hamstring Friday in practice, and now he won't play Sunday against the Giants.

Losing the Pro Bowl safety is a blow for a defense that played well in Week 1 -- and it isn't the only piece the Cardinals are missing on that side of the ball.

Two starting defensive linemen are also out -- L.J. Collier was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, and Leki Fotu (shoulder) is inactive. So too is starting inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle).

Because of the timing of Baker's injury, the severity of it is unknown.

For the Giants, they will be missing starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring).

The Cardinals' full inactives list for Sunday:

  • S Budda Baker (hamstring)
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle)
  • CB Starling Thomas V
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Ilm Manning
  • TE Elijah Higgins
  • DL Leki Fotu (shoulder)

