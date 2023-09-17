Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Budda Baker hurt his hamstring Friday in practice, and now he won't play Sunday against the Giants.

Losing the Pro Bowl safety is a blow for a defense that played well in Week 1 -- and it isn't the only piece the Cardinals are missing on that side of the ball.

Two starting defensive linemen are also out -- L.J. Collier was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday, and Leki Fotu (shoulder) is inactive. So too is starting inside linebacker Josh Woods (ankle).

Because of the timing of Baker's injury, the severity of it is unknown.

For the Giants, they will be missing starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring).

The Cardinals' full inactives list for Sunday: