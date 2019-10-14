Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make It Back-To-Back Wins By Beating Falcons

Missed Falcons extra point is difference in 34-33 victory

Oct 13, 2019 at 07:02 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Running back Chase Edmonds (left) congratulates prone tight end Maxx Williams after Williams' touchdown Sunday in a win over the Falcons.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Running back Chase Edmonds (left) congratulates prone tight end Maxx Williams after Williams' touchdown Sunday in a win over the Falcons.

Kliff Kingsbury wasn't even watching. Kyler Murray was mentally readying himself to drive the offense for game-winning points at the end of the game for a second straight week. Tight end Maxx Williams was busy with his own "crap" he needed to do on the upcoming kickoff return.

Paying attention to the final extra point of Falcons kicker Matt Bryant Sunday wasn't high on anyone's to-do list.

"I was on the field and my job is not to look back to see if it was made," said cornerback and extra-point edge rusher Kevin Peterson after the Cardinals beat Atlanta, 34-33, at State Farm Stadium thanks in part to Bryant's miss. "I saw the kicker grab his head (in despair), and I was hype. I ran to the sideline, hyped for everybody."

There was reason to be hyped. The Cardinals (2-3-1) won for the first time at home this season in four tries, and won back-to-back games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. It was the first win in Arizona since beating San Francisco on Oct. 28 of last year.

And yes, Kingsbury's crew was fortunate at times.

There was the missed extra point. There was Trent Sherfield's 38-yard sideline catch early that might've been out-of-bounds, but the Cards managed to get off the next play before the Falcons could challenge. There was a 58-yard bomb to Damiere Byrd down to the Atlanta 1-yard line that was challenged as a fumble – "I thought it was a fumble," Murray admitted – but was not overturned. There was Murray's final 5-yard scamper on third-and-5 that was reviewed and might've been short – but that stood and allowed the Cardinals to kneel out the rest of the clock and the win.

"We had a couple things go our way," wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said with a smile. "It was nice to finally have it bounce our way."

The Cardinals didn't win just because of some breaks. They also won because Kingsbury's offense, with all of its "illusion of complexity," is beginning to find itself, making life miserable for an already-struggling Falcons defense. They won because Murray continues to flash as something beyond his NFL-inexperienced years, with the rookie throwing for 340 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers once again. They won because running back David Johnson was able to play through whatever back issues he might have and pulled in what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown catch.

(Game-winning, of course, since Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez was able to make his extra point.)

Of course, the Cards had built a 27-10 lead early in the third quarter, only to have it disappear behind Matt Ryan's four touchdown passes – "That's NFL football," Kingsbury said – and the return Monday of cornerback Patrick Peterson can't come fast enough.

Still, Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs combined to take Ryan down for a sack in a tie game with seven minutes left, allowing Murray to drive the Cardinals for the go-ahead TD on the Johnson reception. The Cards went 3-for-4 in the red zone, and the one non-touchdown came at the end of the first half when, much like the previous week in Cincinnati, time ran out on the full playbook and Kingsbury took the field goal.

Even after the missed extra point -- "To miss that kick is no good for anybody," Bryant said. "We've kind of dug ourselves a hole, and you don't want it to end like that" – the Cardinals still needed a first down to seal the win. That was up to Murray too.

On the third-and-5, Murray had a pass/run option and when the pass wasn't immediately there, he yelled at Williams to block for him. He ran out right in front of Kingsbury, but never extended the ball to the marker – making for an anxious minute or two on review.

"Looking at it now, I probably should've stuck the ball out," said Murray, who admitted he was worried it would be called short on review. "But it's a good learning lesson for me. I will make sure I get it next time."

Kingsbury continues to say the offense isn't playing as well as it ultimately will. He said he doesn't have concern that the defense gave up two-score leads in each of the last two weeks against the Bengals and Falcons. The Cardinals are winning, but there are flaws that need work.

The Cardinals last won three straight games in a season back in 2015, when they took out the Vikings, Eagles and Packers in Weeks 14-16. If they can win in New York next week against the Giants, Kingsbury will have his first three-game winning streak.

The first two wins have been heart-pounding, but wins nonetheless.

"Football is a funny game," Kingsbury said. "The breaks come in cycles. Hopefully we're in that cycle."

Falcons vs. Cardinals

Images from the Week 6 matchup at State Farm Stadium

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) pursues.
1 / 42

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles as Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) pursues.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald prior to the game on Sunday.
2 / 42

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald prior to the game on Sunday.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up
3 / 42

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) wear a "WVB" patch in memory of the Cardinals' late owner William V. Bidwill
4 / 42

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) and quarterback Kyler Murray (1) wear a "WVB" patch in memory of the Cardinals' late owner William V. Bidwill

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones warms up
5 / 42

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones warms up

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his team prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons
6 / 42

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury watches his team prior to kickoff against the Atlanta Falcons

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red leaps over an NFL crucial catch cancer awareness poster. For the Crucial Catch game, the Cardinals wore their alternate black uniforms.
7 / 42

Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red leaps over an NFL crucial catch cancer awareness poster. For the Crucial Catch game, the Cardinals wore their alternate black uniforms.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up prior to kickoff
8 / 42

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray warms up prior to kickoff

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim watch prior the game against the Falcons at State Farm Stadium
9 / 42

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim watch prior the game against the Falcons at State Farm Stadium

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
An Arizona Cardinals fan catches a football from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald prior to the game
10 / 42

An Arizona Cardinals fan catches a football from Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald prior to the game

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald
11 / 42

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones
12 / 42

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half
13 / 42

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throws against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
WR Trent Sherfield makes an incredible catch on a 38-yard pass from Kyler Murray
14 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield makes an incredible catch on a 38-yard pass from Kyler Murray

PETER VANDER STOEP
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Cardinals during the first half
15 / 42

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Cardinals during the first half

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
RB David Johnson on the carry
16 / 42

RB David Johnson on the carry

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) defends
17 / 42

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson (34) defends

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
WR Trent Sherfield makes an incredible catch
18 / 42

WR Trent Sherfield makes an incredible catch

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson brings him down
19 / 42

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, left, scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson brings him down

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals RB David Johnson celebrates a touchdown
20 / 42

Cardinals RB David Johnson celebrates a touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) reaches for the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defends during the second half.
21 / 42

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) reaches for the end zone for a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defends during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) and cornerback Byron Murphy (left) during the second half.
22 / 42

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) is hit by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) and cornerback Byron Murphy (left) during the second half.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kyler Murray throws against the Falcons
23 / 42

Kyler Murray throws against the Falcons

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd with the catch
24 / 42

Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd with the catch

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) kicks a field goal as punter Andy Lee (4) holds
25 / 42

Arizona Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez (5) kicks a field goal as punter Andy Lee (4) holds

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) battles against Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half
26 / 42

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) battles against Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
LB Haason Reddick makes the tackle on Falcons RB Devonta Freeman
27 / 42

LB Haason Reddick makes the tackle on Falcons RB Devonta Freeman

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd makes a 58-yard catch
28 / 42

Cardinals WR Damiere Byrd makes a 58-yard catch

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals DT Corey Peters and DE Rodney Gunter sack Falcons QB Matt Ryan.
29 / 42

Cardinals DT Corey Peters and DE Rodney Gunter sack Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds stretches for the touchdown
30 / 42

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds stretches for the touchdown

Photo by Arizona Cardinals
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defends.
31 / 42

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) defends.

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) goes in for the tackle.
32 / 42

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) goes in for the tackle.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch against in the second half
33 / 42

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch against in the second half

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons running back Kenjon Barner (38) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half
34 / 42

Falcons running back Kenjon Barner (38) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (right) defends
35 / 42

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes a catch as Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (right) defends

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles as Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs pursues
36 / 42

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles as Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs pursues

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59).
37 / 42

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) is hit by outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59).

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) reacts to missing the point after against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game
38 / 42

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) reacts to missing the point after against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) reacts to missing the point after as Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed celebrates
39 / 42

Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) reacts to missing the point after as Cardinals linebacker Brooks Reed celebrates

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (left) greets Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game on Sunday. The Cardinals won 34-33.
40 / 42

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (left) greets Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the game on Sunday. The Cardinals won 34-33.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) greets Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) after the game at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals won 34-33.
41 / 42

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) greets Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) after the game at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals won 34-33.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (left) greets Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (right) after the game on Sunday. The Cardinals won 34-33.
42 / 42

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (left) greets Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (right) after the game on Sunday. The Cardinals won 34-33.

Photo by Ross D. Franklin/AP
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cardinals Awards For 2022

Budda Baker, James Conner, J.J. Watt top list of honorees

news

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

Advertising