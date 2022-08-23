Cardinals Make Necessary Cuts To Get To 80 On Roster

The Cardinals are still trying to figure out their cornerback room, but it was that position that lost two more on Tuesday when the Cardinals trimmed their roster with five cuts.

The players released:

RB T.J. Pledger

P Nolan Cooney

CB Cortez Davis

TE Josh Hokit

CB Darrell Baker Jr. (waived/injured)

With the moves, the Cardinals are now down to where they needed to be by Tuesday's deadline -- 80 (plus tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has an international exemption.)

The next needed moves come on Aug. 30, when teams have to make their big cut down to the initial 53-man roster.

The Cardinals practiced Tuesday morning before flying to Nashville for a joint practice against the Titans. They close out the preseason with a game at Tennessee on Saturday.

The Cardinals are still expected to add a veteran cornerback at some point.

FORD ADDITION NEEDED ON O-LINE

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the trade for offensive lineman Cody Ford was for depth. He noted a number of injuries on the interior line, the most significant being starting left guard Justin Pugh, and Kingsbury said they'd see how it plays out for Pugh "next week." Ford had not yet joined the team.

"We see (Ford) playing inside with the ability in a pinch to play tackle," Kingsbury said. "With our injuries, we felt like it was a position where we could get some more depth."

Kingsbury said he expects starting right guard Will Hernandez (ankle) to be back by next week, with rookie guard Marquis Hayes (knee) another week or two. Guard Justin Murray (ankle) remains out and guard Danny Isidora has a lower leg injury that will keep him out "a few more weeks."

Kingsbury did admit quarterback Kyler Murray lobbies for ex-Oklahoma players -- Ford and Murray were college teammates -- and Ford was no exception. "He's happy," Kingsbury said of the QB.

LENGTHY LIST OF SIT OUTS

The Cardinals had a significant number of players not practicing on Tuesday, making it interesting to see who will be available in Tennessee. Aside from the offensive lineman, not practicing were LB Ezekiel Turner, RB Jonathan Ward, TE Zach Ertz, WR Antoine Wesley, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Rondale Moore, WR A.J. Green, WR Jontre Kirklin, CB Antonio Hamilton (doctor appointment), LB Markus Golden, TE Stephen Anderson, S Charles Washington, DL Leki Fotu and DE J.J. Watt (Covid).