Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Necessary Cuts To Get To 80 On Roster

Notes: Ford needed with spat of offensive line injuries 

Aug 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Cornerback Cortez Davis (37) was one of five players released by the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Cornerback Cortez Davis (37) was one of five players released by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are still trying to figure out their cornerback room, but it was that position that lost two more on Tuesday when the Cardinals trimmed their roster with five cuts.

The players released:

  • RB T.J. Pledger
  • P Nolan Cooney
  • CB Cortez Davis
  • TE Josh Hokit
  • CB Darrell Baker Jr. (waived/injured)

With the moves, the Cardinals are now down to where they needed to be by Tuesday's deadline -- 80 (plus tight end Bernhard Seikovits, who has an international exemption.)

The next needed moves come on Aug. 30, when teams have to make their big cut down to the initial 53-man roster.

The Cardinals practiced Tuesday morning before flying to Nashville for a joint practice against the Titans. They close out the preseason with a game at Tennessee on Saturday.

The Cardinals are still expected to add a veteran cornerback at some point.

FORD ADDITION NEEDED ON O-LINE

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the trade for offensive lineman Cody Ford was for depth. He noted a number of injuries on the interior line, the most significant being starting left guard Justin Pugh, and Kingsbury said they'd see how it plays out for Pugh "next week." Ford had not yet joined the team.

"We see (Ford) playing inside with the ability in a pinch to play tackle," Kingsbury said. "With our injuries, we felt like it was a position where we could get some more depth."

Kingsbury said he expects starting right guard Will Hernandez (ankle) to be back by next week, with rookie guard Marquis Hayes (knee) another week or two. Guard Justin Murray (ankle) remains out and guard Danny Isidora has a lower leg injury that will keep him out "a few more weeks."

Kingsbury did admit quarterback Kyler Murray lobbies for ex-Oklahoma players -- Ford and Murray were college teammates -- and Ford was no exception. "He's happy," Kingsbury said of the QB.

LENGTHY LIST OF SIT OUTS

The Cardinals had a significant number of players not practicing on Tuesday, making it interesting to see who will be available in Tennessee. Aside from the offensive lineman, not practicing were LB Ezekiel Turner, RB Jonathan Ward, TE Zach Ertz, WR Antoine Wesley, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Rondale Moore, WR A.J. Green, WR Jontre Kirklin, CB Antonio Hamilton (doctor appointment), LB Markus Golden, TE Stephen Anderson, S Charles Washington, DL Leki Fotu and DE J.J. Watt (Covid).

Quarterback Colt McCoy did throw during the open portion of practice for the first time in a couple of weeks.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Embrace Joint Practice In Tennessee Against Titans

Kingsbury would like to make it regular preseason activity

news

You've Got Mail: A Week In Tennessee Week

Topics include Kyler's need for preseason snaps, cornerback concern, and the black helmets

news

Cardinals Make Trade For Offensive Lineman Cody Ford

Former college teammate of Kyler Murray was 2019 second-round pick

news

Depth Of Field: Week 2 Preseason

Exploring the game against the Ravens through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Chandler Wooten Doing What He Can To Make NFL Impression

Undrafted linebacker hopes he can find a place in the league

news

As Ravens Down Cardinals, Andy Isabella Still Fighting

Baltimore extends preseason win streak to 22 in 24-17 Arizona defeat

news

J.J. Watt To Miss Tennessee Trip After Testing Positive For Covid

Defensive end won't be at Ravens game Sunday night

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Ravens Preseason Week 2

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Baltimore Ravens at the Arizona Cardinals on August 21, 2022

news

Is Your Refrigerator Running? That's Just Will Hernandez

Cardinals like what they see out of free agent right guard

news

Cardinals Wrap Up Training Camp At State Farm Stadium

Back end of quarterback depth chart continues to battle

news

Bill Bidwill To Enter Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Ceremony will be held Week 1 when Cardinals host Chiefs

Advertising