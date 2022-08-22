Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Trade For Offensive Lineman Cody Ford

Former college teammate of Kyler Murray was 2019 second-round pick

Aug 22, 2022
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals picked up Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford in a trade Monday.
Jeff Lewis/AP
The Cardinals could go a few different ways with trades right now to fill out positions of need, but Monday addressed the beat-up offensive line.

The Cardinals agreed to trade for former Bills second-round pick Cody Ford on Monday, dealing a fifth-round pick to Buffalo. Ford is a former college teammate of Kyler Murray and Hollywood Brown, having come out in the same draft class. Ford must pass a physical to make it official.

To make room on the roster, the Cardinals released wide receiver Marcell Ateman.

Ford has played in 38 games with 29 starts, playing both guard positions and also right tackle in his time there. He arrives as insurance on the line and figures to be a sign with how the Cardinals see their current offensive line depth.

The current starters at guard are Justin Pugh on the left side and Will Hernandez on the right.

Ford finished last season on injured reserve and also fought injuries in 2020, and the Bills went elsewhere to find starting offensive linemen in the offseason and made Ford fighting for a roster spot.

"I don't know anybody who would accept being a backup," Ford told The Athletic, "but at the end of the day, as competitors, we need to check ourselves before we look at anything else.

"I'd love to not be in the position that I'm in, but at the same time, I haven't done what I've needed to do to be where I want to be."

The Cardinals had rookie Marquis Hayes dealing with a knee issue last week, and guard Danny Isadora -- who had had a good camp -- was sporting a walking boot. Justin Murray, another swing guard/tackle, has barely practiced since early last season with back and ankle problems.

