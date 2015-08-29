Cardinals Managing Risk In Preseason

to hear from him. It's an emphasis. We're trying to keep everybody healthy as much as possible."

In the games there is no holding back, as the players are fighting for jobs and facing off against opponents who aren't as concerned about their well-being. Quarterback Carson Palmer will likely see the field into the second quarter on Sunday, but it would be a surprise for him to play the third. For Arians, it's a delicate calculation of cost-benefit analysis.

"I don't feel that Carson needs that (extra game action) at this time in his career," Arians said. "So we'll gauge each individual guy. Some guys might play longer. Some guys might play shorter."

The players don't have a say, and oftentimes the threat of injury doesn't cross their mind until one happens – even for a veteran signal-caller less than 10 months removed from a torn ACL.

"You just can't fear that," Palmer said. "You can't think about that. You can't worry about that. There's so much on your plate from a quarterback standpoint and every other position on the field that that's the last thing you're thinking about."

In all likelihood, the Cardinals will leave the Raiders game with at least a player or two new to the injury list. The hope is that nothing serious comes about.