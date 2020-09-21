 Skip to main content
Maxx Williams Goes To IR; KeeSean Johnson Activated From COVID List

Foster goes to practice squad IR

Sep 21, 2020 at 01:30 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

TE Maxx Williams comes out before the Cardinals game in SF in 2020
Photo by Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will have to live without ﻿Maxx Williams﻿ for now, after putting the tight end on injured reserve Monday with his problem ankle.

But the Cards do get a player back. Wide receiver ﻿KeeSean Johnson﻿ was activated to the roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list, where he had been since before the season opener.

The Cards also put running back ﻿D.J. Foster﻿, who hurt his quadriceps muscle against Washington Sunday, on the Practice Squad/Injured Reserve list, and signed tight end Justin Johnson to the practice squad.

This season, with the coronavirus, players only have to stay on IR a minimum of three weeks, although it can be longer. Williams was dealing with a bad ankle throughout training camp, but did play in the opener at San Francisco before sitting out practice all last week. In his sted, the Cardinals called up tight end Jordan Thomas and leaned on Dan Arnold and Darrell Daniels during the game.

Foster, who had been a practice squad callup, was playing on special teams. Justin Johnson came into the league as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and spent time with the Seahawks.

