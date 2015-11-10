Cardinals' Missouri Products Support Former Team

Weatherspoon had no idea what was about to occur during his stop in Columbia, but said Tuesday he was proud of the decision by the players and the students at the school.

"The power is in the numbers," Weatherspoon said. "When you stick together with each other you can do some pretty powerful things. Those guys stuck together, and it was even more gratifying when their teammates stood with them too."

Rookie linebacker Markus Golden spent three years playing for Missouri, which he called "the time of my life." He said he didn't experience any racism during that period, but said this situation was clearly serious and something had to be done.

"If the players and the coaches at Mizzou feel that type of way, I'm on board," Golden said. "Those are my brothers, and the coaches are like father figures to me. I'm supporting them."

Weatherspoon said it was no surprise to see Pinkel and the other players speak out in support of their black teammates. He said it was similar to the situation in 2013 when Missouri defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay to his teammates and found them supportive.

"That just shows you how they do things out there," Weatherspoon said.

While the focus was on Missouri this time, Weatherspoon said the issue of racism spans far beyond campus, and he's hoping more progress can be made.

"It ain't just one school, though," Weatherspoon said. "It's just the times we live in. There's some stuff going on everywhere. It's going to be against blacks, it's going to be against whites. It's racism. It's alive today. That's just what it is. But I'm glad that something positive is being done, and they're trying to do some good things in order to make the university more diverse."

