Cardinals' Mock Draft Tracker 2015

The Cardinals struck gold when they drafted 6-foot-8 Calais Campbell in the 2008 draft, watching him develop into a Pro Bowl defensive end. While players at that height are a rarity in the NFL, choosing Armstead would give them another initimidating physical presence on the line. Armstead is listed at 6-foot-7 and 292 pounds, with the type of athleticism to become a dominant force. It only showed up in spurts while at Oregon, and he is still very raw. Another Campbell would be a boon for the Cardinals as they aim to beef up their front seven, but Armstead may not have the same immediate impact as other early picks.