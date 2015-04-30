Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals' Mock Draft Tracker 2015

A look at who the experts believe will go No. 24 overall to Arizona

Apr 30, 2015 at 01:44 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

History of the No. 24 pick

Images of the players who have been drafted with the No. 24 overall pick dating back to 1980. The Cardinals have the 24th pick on Thursday.

2014: Michigan State CB Darqueze Dennard to the Bengals
1 / 35

2014: Michigan State CB Darqueze Dennard to the Bengals

2013: Florida State DE Bjoern Werner to the Colts
2 / 35

2013: Florida State DE Bjoern Werner to the Colts

2012: Stanford G David DeCastro to the Steelers
3 / 35

2012: Stanford G David DeCastro to the Steelers

2011: Cal DE Cameron Jordan to the Saints
4 / 35

2011: Cal DE Cameron Jordan to the Saints

2010: Oklahoma State WR Dez Bryant to the Cowboys
5 / 35

2010: Oklahoma State WR Dez Bryant to the Cowboys

2009: Ole Miss DT Peria Jerry to the Falcons
6 / 35

2009: Ole Miss DT Peria Jerry to the Falcons

2008: East Carolina RB Chris Johnson to the Titans
7 / 35

2008: East Carolina RB Chris Johnson to the Titans

2007: Miami S Brandon Meriweather to the Patriots
8 / 35

2007: Miami S Brandon Meriweather to the Patriots

2006: South Carolina CB Johnathan Joseph to the Bengals
9 / 35

2006: South Carolina CB Johnathan Joseph to the Bengals

2005: Cal QB Aaron Rodgers to the Packers
10 / 35

2005: Cal QB Aaron Rodgers to the Packers

2004: Oregon State RB Steven Jackson to the Rams
11 / 35

2004: Oregon State RB Steven Jackson to the Rams

2003: Iowa TE Dallas Clark to the Colts
12 / 35

2003: Iowa TE Dallas Clark to the Colts

2002: Miami S Ed Reed to the Ravens
13 / 35

2002: Miami S Ed Reed to the Ravens

2001: Minnesota CB Willie Middlebrooks to the Broncos
14 / 35

2001: Minnesota CB Willie Middlebrooks to the Broncos

2000: Ohio State CB Ahmed Plummer to the 49ers
15 / 35

2000: Ohio State CB Ahmed Plummer to the 49ers

1999: Florida DT Reggie McGrew to the 49ers
16 / 35

1999: Florida DT Reggie McGrew to the 49ers

1998: UCLA S Shaun Williams to the Giants
17 / 35

1998: UCLA S Shaun Williams to the Giants

1997: Maryland CB Chad Scott to the Steelers
18 / 35

1997: Maryland CB Chad Scott to the Steelers

1996: Mississippi State WR Eric Moulds to the Bills
19 / 35

1996: Mississippi State WR Eric Moulds to the Bills

1995: Ohio State T Korey Stringer to the Vikings
20 / 35

1995: Ohio State T Korey Stringer to the Vikings

1994: Indiana WR Thomas Lewis to the Giants
21 / 35

1994: Indiana WR Thomas Lewis to the Giants

1993: Colorado DT Leonard Renfro to the Eagles
22 / 35

1993: Colorado DT Leonard Renfro to the Eagles

1992: East Carolina LB Robert Jones to the Cowboys
23 / 35

1992: East Carolina LB Robert Jones to the Cowboys

1991: USC QB Todd Marinovich to the Raiders
24 / 35

1991: USC QB Todd Marinovich to the Raiders

1990: Georgia RB Rodney Hampton to the Giants
25 / 35

1990: Georgia RB Rodney Hampton to the Giants

1989: Pittsburgh T Tom Ricketts to the Steelers
26 / 35

1989: Pittsburgh T Tom Ricketts to the Steelers

1988: Pittsburgh RB Craig Heyward to the Saints
27 / 35

1988: Pittsburgh RB Craig Heyward to the Saints

1987: Texas A&M RB Rod Bernstine to the Chargers
28 / 35

1987: Texas A&M RB Rod Bernstine to the Chargers

1986: Pittsburgh DE Bob Buczkowski to the Raiders
29 / 35

1986: Pittsburgh DE Bob Buczkowski to the Raiders

1985: Tennessee LB Alvin Toles (No. 54) to the Saints
30 / 35

1985: Tennessee LB Alvin Toles (No. 54) to the Saints

1984: BYU LB Todd Shell (No. 90) to the 49ers
31 / 35

1984: BYU LB Todd Shell (No. 90) to the 49ers

1983: UC-Davis QB Ken O'Brien to the Jets
32 / 35

1983: UC-Davis QB Ken O'Brien to the Jets

1982: USC G Roy Foster to the Dolphins
33 / 35

1982: USC G Roy Foster to the Dolphins

1981: Auburn RB James Brooks to the Chargers
34 / 35

1981: Auburn RB James Brooks to the Chargers

1980: Texas DB Derrick Hatchett to the Ravens
35 / 35

1980: Texas DB Derrick Hatchett to the Ravens

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After months of speculation and analysis, the draft is here. The Cardinals have the No. 24 overall pick in the first round, which begins Thursday at 5 p.m.

Last season, the Cardinals held the No. 20 selection before trading down to No. 27, where they chose Washington State safety Deone Bucannon. There are myriad opinions on which way the Cardinals will lean this year. Here are some of the prominent mock draft selections for the Cardinals by national NFL reporters:

MELVIN GORDON, RB, WISCONSIN(picked by Peter King, Sports Illustrated; Will Brinson of CBS Sports)

The Cardinals are in need of a bigger back to pair with Andre Ellington, and Gordon fits that mold. He averaged 7.5 yards per carry his final season at Wisconsin and is one of the draft's more complete pass-blockers. There are questions about whether the Cardinals should consider a running back in the first round – where one hasn't been selected in either of the past two years – but if they do, Gordon seems the most likely choice. Georgia's Todd Gurley could be gone before the team chooses, and Gordon is the likely second option.

D.J. HUMPHRIES, OT, FLORIDA (picked by Todd McShay, ESPN; Mike Mayock, NFL Network; Charlie Casserly, NFL.com; Charles Davis, NFL.com)

Jared Veldheer has locked down the left tackle position, but with incumbent right tackle Bobby Massie a free agent after this season, the Cardinals could go with a guy like Humphries in the first round. He is a former five-star recruit who has some work to do fundamentally but has the attributes to be a potential star. There are other bigger current needs, but the thought of Veldheer, Mike Iupati, Jonathan Cooper and Humphries as the line of the future would be intriguing.

**

Top offensive linemen in draft

Images of the offensive linemen projected to be selected in this year's NFL draft

Iowa T Brandon Scherff: Projected first-rounder (top-10)
1 / 42

Iowa T Brandon Scherff: Projected first-rounder (top-10)

Miami T Ereck Flowers: Projected first-rounder
2 / 42

Miami T Ereck Flowers: Projected first-rounder

LSU T La'el Collins: Projected first-rounder
3 / 42

LSU T La'el Collins: Projected first-rounder

Florida State C Cameron Erving: Projected first-rounder
4 / 42

Florida State C Cameron Erving: Projected first-rounder

Stanford T Andrus Peat: Projected first-rounder
5 / 42

Stanford T Andrus Peat: Projected first-rounder

Florida T D.J. Humphries: Projected first-rounder
6 / 42

Florida T D.J. Humphries: Projected first-rounder

Pittsburgh T T.J. Clemmings: Projected first-rounder
7 / 42

Pittsburgh T T.J. Clemmings: Projected first-rounder

Duke G Laken Tomlinson: Projected second-rounder
8 / 42

Duke G Laken Tomlinson: Projected second-rounder

Oregon C Hroniss Grasu: Projected second-rounder
9 / 42

Oregon C Hroniss Grasu: Projected second-rounder

South Carolina G A.J. McCann: Projected second-rounder
10 / 42

South Carolina G A.J. McCann: Projected second-rounder

Oregon T Jake Fisher: Projected second-rounder
11 / 42

Oregon T Jake Fisher: Projected second-rounder

Texas A&M T Cedric Ogbuehi: Projected third-rounder
12 / 42

Texas A&M T Cedric Ogbuehi: Projected third-rounder

Auburn C Reese Dismukes: Projected third-rounder
13 / 42

Auburn C Reese Dismukes: Projected third-rounder

Florida State G Josue Matias: Projected third-rounder
14 / 42

Florida State G Josue Matias: Projected third-rounder

Hobart G Ali Marpet: Projected third-rounder
15 / 42

Hobart G Ali Marpet: Projected third-rounder

Alabama G Arie Kouandijo: Projected third-rounder
16 / 42

Alabama G Arie Kouandijo: Projected third-rounder

Louisville G John Miller: Projected third-rounder
17 / 42

Louisville G John Miller: Projected third-rounder

Florida State G Tre Jackson: Projected third-rounder
18 / 42

Florida State G Tre Jackson: Projected third-rounder

Penn State T Donovan Smith: Projected third-rounder
19 / 42

Penn State T Donovan Smith: Projected third-rounder

Colorado State T Ty Sambrailo: Projected third-rounder
20 / 42

Colorado State T Ty Sambrailo: Projected third-rounder

Kansas State C B.J. Finney: Projected fourth-rounder
21 / 42

Kansas State C B.J. Finney: Projected fourth-rounder

Missouri G Mitch Morse: Projected fourth-rounder
22 / 42

Missouri G Mitch Morse: Projected fourth-rounder

Oklahoma T Daryl Williams: Projected fourth-rounder
23 / 42

Oklahoma T Daryl Williams: Projected fourth-rounder

Wisconsin T Rob Havenstein: Projected fourth-rounder
24 / 42

Wisconsin T Rob Havenstein: Projected fourth-rounder

Oklahoma T Tyrus Thompson: Projected fourth-rounder
25 / 42

Oklahoma T Tyrus Thompson: Projected fourth-rounder

Boston College C Andy Gallik: Projected fifth-rounder
26 / 42

Boston College C Andy Gallik: Projected fifth-rounder

West Virginia G Mark Glowsinski: Projected fifth-rounder
27 / 42

West Virginia G Mark Glowsinski: Projected fifth-rounder

Georgia Tech C Shaquille Mason: Projected fifth-rounder
28 / 42

Georgia Tech C Shaquille Mason: Projected fifth-rounder

Arizona State G Jamil Douglas: Projected fifth-rounder
29 / 42

Arizona State G Jamil Douglas: Projected fifth-rounder

Alabama T Austin Shepher: Projected fifth-rounder
30 / 42

Alabama T Austin Shepher: Projected fifth-rounder

Florida C Max Garcia: Projected sixth-rounder
31 / 42

Florida C Max Garcia: Projected sixth-rounder

Virginia Tech T Laurence Gibson: Projected fifth-rounder
32 / 42

Virginia Tech T Laurence Gibson: Projected fifth-rounder

Fresno State G Cody Wichmann: Projected sixth-rounder
33 / 42

Fresno State G Cody Wichmann: Projected sixth-rounder

No Title
34 / 42
Tennessee State G Robert Myers: Projected sixth-rounder
35 / 42

Tennessee State G Robert Myers: Projected sixth-rounder

Iowa T Andrew Donnal: Projected sixth-rounder
36 / 42

Iowa T Andrew Donnal: Projected sixth-rounder

South Carolina T Corey Robinson: Projected sixth-rounder
37 / 42

South Carolina T Corey Robinson: Projected sixth-rounder

Syracuse T Sean Hickey: Projected sixth-rounder
38 / 42

Syracuse T Sean Hickey: Projected sixth-rounder

Oklahoma G Adam Shead: Projected seventh-rounder
39 / 42

Oklahoma G Adam Shead: Projected seventh-rounder

West Virginia G Quinton Spain: Projected seventh-rounder
40 / 42

West Virginia G Quinton Spain: Projected seventh-rounder

Florida T Trenton Brown: Projected seventh-rounder
41 / 42

Florida T Trenton Brown: Projected seventh-rounder

Ohio State T Darryl Baldwin: Projected seventh-rounder
42 / 42

Ohio State T Darryl Baldwin: Projected seventh-rounder

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

**

SHANE RAY, LB, MISSOURI(picked by Pete Prisco, CBS Sports; Matt Miller, Bleacher Report)

Ray was not expected to drop this far originally, but a foot injury and a recent citation for marijuana possession could keep him on the board when the Cardinals pick. He earned the SEC Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014 by compiling 13½ sacks and would fill a pressing need for the Cardinals. Ray seems enticing when only considering the on-field ramifications, but the injury and off-field issue cloud that picture.

**

**

CAMERON ERVING, C, FLORIDA STATE (picked by Dane Brugler, CBS Sports)

The Cardinals' biggest question mark on the offensive line is at center, where Ted Larsen and A.Q. Shipley are presently expected to compete for the starting job. Erving, a former left tackle who excelled when moved to center in November, could come in and play immediately. He's the clear-cut best center in the draft and would be a potential long-term replacement after the offseason release of veteran Lyle Sendlein.

RANDY GREGORY, OLB, NEBRASKA (picked by Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com)

Gregory is a top-10 talent who may slip due to a failed drug test at the NFL Scouting combine. He had 17½ sacks the past two years with the Huskers and would have the opportunity for immediate playing time as an edge rusher with the Cardinals. There are reports that some teams have pulled Gregory off their draft boards in recent days due to off-field concerns, and the front office would need to determine if the reward is worth the risk in the case of Gregory.

TODD GURLEY, RB, GEORGIA (picked by Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk; Don Banks, Sports Illustrated)

Gurley is one of the more dynamic running backs the draft has seen in the past few years. However, he tore his ACL during the season and is about five months into his rehabilitation. Any team that drafts Gurley must factor that into their assessment, as he won't be full strength early in the season and there is the worry of lingering issues. There is upside with Gurley – who most project to be gone by the time the Cardinals choose – and he would fill a hole on offense.

ARIK ARMSTEAD, DE. OREGON (picked by Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN)

The Cardinals struck gold when they drafted 6-foot-8 Calais Campbell in the 2008 draft, watching him develop into a Pro Bowl defensive end. While players at that height are a rarity in the NFL, choosing Armstead would give them another initimidating physical presence on the line. Armstead is listed at 6-foot-7 and 292 pounds, with the type of athleticism to become a dominant force. It only showed up in spurts while at Oregon, and he is still very raw. Another Campbell would be a boon for the Cardinals as they aim to beef up their front seven, but Armstead may not have the same immediate impact as other early picks.

JALEN COLLINS, CB, LSU (picked by Peter Schrager, FOX Sports)

The Cardinals need another cornerback following the departure of Antonio Cromartie, and Collins could join former LSU standouts Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu in the Arizona secondary. Collins started only 10 games in college, but has ideal height, weight and speed for the position. This would be a riskier pick, as Collins has a high ceiling but also bust potential after never standing out at LSU. He also reportedly failed multiple drug tests in college, per NFL.com, another reason for concern.

AZCARDINALS.COM SUGGESTS:________

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 12 Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers in Arizona

news

Family Reunion For Ben Niemann At Cardinals-Chargers

Linebacker has carved out role on Vance Joseph's defense

news

Three Big Things: Chargers Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Greg Dortch Carries Torch For More Playing Time

Wide receiver coming off first 100-yard game of career

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Colt McCoy Almost Retired

Episode manages to slip in Kugler situation hours before air

news

Kyler Murray Expected Back In Starting Lineup Against Chargers

Quarterback has missed last two games with hamstring injury

news

Cardinals Find Ways To Adjust With Another Coaching Change

Bumpy season now finds Heiden heading up run game

news

Cardinals Bring Back Pharoh Cooper To Practice Squad

Moore, Dortch injuries lead to need at wide receiver

news

Depth Of Field: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco In Mexico

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

How To Watch: Chargers vs. Cardinals, Week 12

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals on November 27, 2022.

news

Cardinals Still Fighting Losses, On Field And Off

Kingsbury relieves Kugler of duties; offensive injuries mount

news

Cardinals Release Jonathan Ward

Rookie Keaontay Ingram is Conner's backup

Advertising