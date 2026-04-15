Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2026 5.0

The construction crews in Pittsburgh are hard at work as the NFL draft venue and stage is being built. In Tempe, the Cardinals are putting the final touches on their big board and draft plans. General manager Monti Ossenfort and coach Mike LaFleur will be asked about position groups and many of the draft prospects when they meet with the local media on Thursday. In the meantime, mock draft season will control the draft headlines until commissioner Roger Goodell walks on the stage.
This mock draft tracker, the fifth of six versions, will feature opinions from NFL experts about their choices for the Cardinals at pick No. 3.
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
If you are a betting individual (or just turned on the TV since it is quite unavoidable), then you'd notice that the odds have shifted in favor of Arvell Reese going No. 3 to the Cardinals. With David Bailey train potentially stopping in New York a pick earlier, the hybrid linebacker could call Arizona home. In a video recently shared by the NFL, Reese said he'd prefer to start his NFL career in the outside linebackers room, and while he does not have a ton of experience as an edge rusher, he believes he "damn near didn't even scratch the surface."
What some of the experts are saying:
"Cardinals fans may have PTSD from the term 'hybrid linebacker,' but Reese is a distinctly different type of prospect than those who came before him with that moniker. He'll likely end up as a pass rusher, given his absurd ability to generate force on contact. The fact that his pass-rushing tape was so strong without formal training bodes well for his potential." - Mike Renner, CBS Sports
"Unlocking the full extent of Reese's abilities necessitates some creativity, but Arizona shouldn't be scared off by past missteps, be they in evaluation or development. The more problematic move would be forcing a pick along the offensive line when the proper value isn't there." - Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today
"New coach Mike LaFleur will want some foundational players on his defense, and Reese has a sky-high ceiling. He has extended experience at off-ball linebacker and off the edge, and Arizona could use him at either spot. His future is probably rushing the passer, though, and he had 6.5 sacks last season. The Cardinals -- who were in the bottom five in pressure rate (28.5%) last season -- need someone such as Reese opposite Josh Sweat in a division that features quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy." - Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN
"He's more pro-ready as an off-ball linebacker, but picking him this high would indicate an expectation that Reese could develop into a high-impact edge player." - Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports
Others who have mocked Reese to the Cardinals: Jason Abbey, DAZN; Rob Rang, Fox Sports
OLB David Bailey, Texas Tech
Holding the second pick in the draft, if David Bailey does not hear his name called when the Jets are on the clock, the draft could go in a few different directions. Some reports indicate that the Cowboys are interested in Bailey. There's a chance Monti Ossenfort entertains some trade calls. There's also a possibility that the Cardinals general manager believes in college football's top edge rusher and selects him with the third pick.
What some of the experts are saying:
"The Cardinals ranked 28th in sacks last year. So, this will be a bit of a break, in my opinion, for the Arizona Cardinals. They'll get my favorite pass rusher in college football. I think Rueben Bain is very good as well, but [Bailey] led college football in sacks and pressure rate and he's getting better. He's a much better player now than he was at Stanford." - Colin Cowherd, Fox Sports
"They stick and take arguably the best pass rusher in the class. David Bailey tied for the most sacks (14.5) and second-most pressures (81) in the FBS last season, and his 38 QB hits were the most by an FBS player since Tennessee's Derek Barnett in 2016." - Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
"The Cardinals know they have options between Reese, Bain and Bailey to upgrade their pass rush and with multiple needs as a rebuilding defense in transition, they need someone who can have an impact upfield and also be a unique asset in coverage for Nick Rallis." - Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News (via trade with Washington)
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Ty Simpson's window to be selected starts in the middle of the first round at pick 16 when the Jets are on the clock for the second time. There are a few mock drafts that have Simpson going that high. If the Jets pass on Simpson in the first round, the Cardinals are in position to trade back into the first round if they believe Simpson could be their guy. Gennaro Filice has the Cardinals jumping ahead of Pittsburgh -- who still have not announced if Aaron Rodgers will return -- while others project the Cardinals get in front of the Jets' first pick in the second round. Simpson will be in attendance at the draft.
What some of the experts are saying:
"Widely considered this class' QB2, Simpson was just revealed as one of the 16 players who will be in Pittsburgh later this month. Mike LaFleur had some nice things to say about the team's combine meeting with the Alabama quarterback, while rightfully underscoring that the time-limited encounter lasted all of 18 minutes. In this simulation, the Cardinals' new head coach gets some fresh blood at the game's most important position, possibly spoiling a Pittsburgh plan to select Simpson at No. 21." - Gennaro Filice, NFL.com (via trade with Dallas)
"You might have heard that Simpson has started only 15 games, and that lack of experience is a concern. But he is also accurate, mobile and smart in the way he dissects opponent defenses. He threw 28 touchdown passes to only five interceptions last season. Why not take a swing at the most important position in the game?" - Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (via trade with Miami at 30)
"Simpson has caused a ton of debate over the past few weeks, but he has a chance to be a viable starter, which is probably enough for a team to jump up and snag fifth-year option control of his rookie contract, like the Cardinals do here. Simpson suffered an injury that plagued him for the back half of his final season with the Crimson Tide, so maybe there's room for him to stabilize his play back to pre-injury levels and be a capable starter for Arizona. At worst, he could be playable enough to allow the rest of the offense to be competently evaluated." - Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports (via trade with New England at 31)
"The cost (a fifth- and sixth-round pick) is minimal, and they'd land a quarterback with legitimate starting upside who fits first-year HC Mike LaFleur's system. Just as importantly, it would give them a full year to evaluate Simpson internally before deciding how aggressive they want to be in next year's quarterback market." - Todd McShay, The Ringer (via trade with Miami at 30)
Others who have mocked Simpson to the Cardinals: Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports (via trade with New England at 31); Dane Brugler, The Athletic (at No. 34 in the second round)
OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Francis Mauigoa is arguably the best right tackle in the draft class, but the question posed by some analysts has been if taking him at No. 3 is too early. On many big boards, the likes of Reese, Bailey, and Jeremiyah Love are higher than Mauigoa. On The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Peter Schrager said he's told it could be one of those three players, and if there's someone that they reach for, it could be Mauigoa. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Mauigoa ranked his 11th best prospect in the class. While the other players may be viewed in a higher regard because of their positional value, a selection of Mauigoa locks in the Cardinals offensive line for the foreseeable future.
What some of the experts are saying:
"It won't be surprising if the Cardinals use this pick on a pass rusher such as Bailey, but the idea of securing their right tackle position for the foreseeable future will be an appealing option. It will be interesting to see if the Cardinals receive any viable trade offers to move back." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
" I've had the Cardinals trade down the last couple of mocks, but it's probably more likely they stick here. If they do, drafting a tackle to improve the offensive line for whomever the QB of the future is makes sense." - Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports
"Mauigoa's frequently mocked to the Cardinals -- at No. 3 overall. If Arizona is able to select the first offensive tackle after turning one first-rounder into two, Monti Ossenfort will be one happy general manager. Especially if the move ultimately puts him in position to throw the bonus pick at the franchise's biggest need." - Gennaro Filice, NFL.com (via trade with Dallas at 12)
"The Cardinals take the best available tackle after moving back, and if it happens to be Mauigoa, they'd be ecstatic. Mauigoa's future out wide is somewhat up in the air given his 33 ¼-inch arms, but his mauling run-blocking and independent hand usage — culminating in an 82.6 overall PFF grade last season — should make him a cornerstone wherever he suits up. His fit at right tackle is wonderful in the desert." - Bradley Locker, PFF (via trade with Dallas at 12)
Other players mocked to the Cardinals:
OT Spencer Fano, Utah (Todd McShay, The Ringer)
OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia (Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports)
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State (Josh Edwards, CBS Sports)