Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2026 5.0

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Ty Simpson's window to be selected starts in the middle of the first round at pick 16 when the Jets are on the clock for the second time. There are a few mock drafts that have Simpson going that high. If the Jets pass on Simpson in the first round, the Cardinals are in position to trade back into the first round if they believe Simpson could be their guy. Gennaro Filice has the Cardinals jumping ahead of Pittsburgh -- who still have not announced if Aaron Rodgers will return -- while others project the Cardinals get in front of the Jets' first pick in the second round. Simpson will be in attendance at the draft.

What some of the experts are saying:

"Widely considered this class' QB2, Simpson was just revealed as one of the 16 players who will be in Pittsburgh later this month. Mike LaFleur had some nice things to say about the team's combine meeting with the Alabama quarterback, while rightfully underscoring that the time-limited encounter lasted all of 18 minutes. In this simulation, the Cardinals' new head coach gets some fresh blood at the game's most important position, possibly spoiling a Pittsburgh plan to select Simpson at No. 21." - Gennaro Filice, NFL.com (via trade with Dallas)

"You might have heard that Simpson has started only 15 games, and that lack of experience is a concern. But he is also accurate, mobile and smart in the way he dissects opponent defenses. He threw 28 touchdown passes to only five interceptions last season. Why not take a swing at the most important position in the game?" - Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN (via trade with Miami at 30)

"Simpson has caused a ton of debate over the past few weeks, but he has a chance to be a viable starter, which is probably enough for a team to jump up and snag fifth-year option control of his rookie contract, like the Cardinals do here. Simpson suffered an injury that plagued him for the back half of his final season with the Crimson Tide, so maybe there's room for him to stabilize his play back to pre-injury levels and be a capable starter for Arizona. At worst, he could be playable enough to allow the rest of the offense to be competently evaluated." - Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports (via trade with New England at 31)

"The cost (a fifth- and sixth-round pick) is minimal, and they'd land a quarterback with legitimate starting upside who fits first-year HC Mike LaFleur's system. Just as importantly, it would give them a full year to evaluate Simpson internally before deciding how aggressive they want to be in next year's quarterback market." - Todd McShay, The Ringer (via trade with Miami at 30)