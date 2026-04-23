Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2026 6.0

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

Ty Simpson is one of the many to flock to Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft. He is also one of the many that is probably a bit unsure about where he will land come Thursday night. Although, your favorite expert's favorite expert is anticipating the Cardinals trade back into the first round to select Simpson. The Cardinals will leave the draft with a quarterback. They need one. It's unclear if Simpson, who had only started 15 games in his collegiate career, will be the guy. However, if Simpson hears his name called on Thursday, it will make his trip to Pennsylvania worth it.

What some of the experts are saying:

"Simpson can make all the NFL-caliber throws you'd like to see from a first-round prospect, but his size and athleticism are big questions. He'll have to become an elite processor at the next level to make it work—and Arizona will have plenty of time to develop him." - Diante Lee, The Ringer (via trade with New England at 31)

"To move back two spots, the Seahawks would happily add a sixth-round pick in a year when they have only four total selections. And the Cardinals would happily give up that late-rounder to (a) get Simpson and (b) get him with a fifth-year option. Simpson is slated to be in the green room at the draft, and though it might be a long night, I think he will come off the board on Day 1." - Peter Schrager, ESPN (via trade with Seattle at 32)

"For anyone infatuated with the sterling tape Simpson compiled – in the first part of last season anyway – he could be a steal, especially at a time when clubs are more comfortable pivoting from Round 1 QBs anyway. Though Simpson only started for one season, he did throw (473) and complete (305) more passes than anyone in the SEC last year, so he did pack a fair amount of experience into 2025." - Nate Davis, USA Today (via trade with Houston at 28)