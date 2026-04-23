Cardinals Mock Draft Tracker 2026 6.0

PITTSBURGH -- In a few hours, Fernando Mendoza will hear his name called as the first pick in the NFL Draft. After that? It's hard to predict who will be drafted to which team, but when the Cardinals are on the clock, the expectation is a game-changer. The Cardinals hold the third pick. Will there be trades? Who will the Cardinals select? All of that will be answered when Roger Goodell opens up the draft at 5 p.m. in Arizona.
This mock draft tracker, the last of six versions, will feature opinions from NFL experts about their choices for the Cardinals at pick No. 3.
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
When we published Mock Draft Tracker 5.0, it was nearly impossible to find one that projected Jeremiyah Love to the Cardinals. Oh, how things have shifted. There are plenty of reports that indicate the Cardinals are willing to trade the third pick, but if the Cardinals hold the selection, many anticipate it'll be the running back. Love would be a dynamic piece in Mike LaFleur's scheme and add another playmaker to an offense that already has Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. If selected, the Cardinals can argue they have the best running back room in the NFL.
What some of the experts are saying:
"A lot of people believe Love is the best non-quarterback in the draft. Arizona would get a running back who can move between the tackles, hit home runs on the outside and catch passes as a slot receiver." - Joel Klatt, Fox Sports
"This could be a trade-down spot, and I believe Arizona is listening. Teams like the Chiefs and Saints could have interest in getting into position to take Reese. But I also think the Cardinals could just take Love. Again, forget about positional value this year -- most people see him as the top player in the draft, and he could be a jolt to the Cards' offense. Love moves the needle for a team trying to get back in the mix in a crowded NFC West." - Peter Schrager, ESPN
"It turns out the late smoke comes from a fire. If the Cardinals can't trade the pick, they stick and take their best available, regardless of positional value." - Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"We can debate whether the Cardinals are at the right point in their roster construction to take this type of swing. But on the other side of that coin, they have a chance to add arguably the best player in the draft — and a weapon who would make a greater impact than anyone else they could take here." - Dane Brugler, The Athletic
Others who have mocked Love to the Cardinals: Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team; Chris Simms, NBC Sports; Rob Rang, Fox Sports; Steve Serby, New York Post; Danel Flick, Sports Illustrated
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
Ty Simpson is one of the many to flock to Pittsburgh for the NFL Draft. He is also one of the many that is probably a bit unsure about where he will land come Thursday night. Although, your favorite expert's favorite expert is anticipating the Cardinals trade back into the first round to select Simpson. The Cardinals will leave the draft with a quarterback. They need one. It's unclear if Simpson, who had only started 15 games in his collegiate career, will be the guy. However, if Simpson hears his name called on Thursday, it will make his trip to Pennsylvania worth it.
What some of the experts are saying:
"Simpson can make all the NFL-caliber throws you'd like to see from a first-round prospect, but his size and athleticism are big questions. He'll have to become an elite processor at the next level to make it work—and Arizona will have plenty of time to develop him." - Diante Lee, The Ringer (via trade with New England at 31)
"To move back two spots, the Seahawks would happily add a sixth-round pick in a year when they have only four total selections. And the Cardinals would happily give up that late-rounder to (a) get Simpson and (b) get him with a fifth-year option. Simpson is slated to be in the green room at the draft, and though it might be a long night, I think he will come off the board on Day 1." - Peter Schrager, ESPN (via trade with Seattle at 32)
"For anyone infatuated with the sterling tape Simpson compiled – in the first part of last season anyway – he could be a steal, especially at a time when clubs are more comfortable pivoting from Round 1 QBs anyway. Though Simpson only started for one season, he did throw (473) and complete (305) more passes than anyone in the SEC last year, so he did pack a fair amount of experience into 2025." - Nate Davis, USA Today (via trade with Houston at 28)
Others who have mocked Simpson to the Cardinals: Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated (via trade with Houston at 28); Matt Miller, ESPN (via trade with Houston at 28); Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports (via trade with New England at 31); Joel Klatt, Fox Sports (via trade with Buffalo at 26); Daniel Flick, Sports Illustrated (via trade with Seattle at 32); Josh Edwards, CBS Sports (via trade with Kansas City at 29)
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
The buzz surrounding Arvell Reese to the Cardinals has slowed down a bit since the previous Mock Draft Tracker, but a handful of experts predict the Cardinals still take a chance on the Ohio State linebacker. Bucky Brooks hit on his versatility, which would mesh well with the way Nick Rallis likes to deploy his defense. If Reese truly has not scratched the surface in a way that some project, it'd be wise for the Cardinals to invest in Reese's stock if he's available.
What some of the experts are saying:
"Despite his inexperience as a full-time edge rusher, Reese's athleticism, explosiveness and versatility could make him an All-Pro-caliber playmaker early in his career. Although he only started one full season at Ohio State, the hybrid defender oozes big-play potential, displaying outstanding awareness as a 'see ball, get ball" menace.'" - Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
"The odds of Francis Mauigoa going here seem to be dwindling. The buzz suggests that Arizona would lean toward whichever edge rusher New York leaves on the board rather than Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles." - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports
"But in what feels like a probable stick-and-pick scenario, the Cards should probably take arguably the player with the most unrealized upside in this draft in Reese. He split time playing off the ball and rushing the passer for the Buckeyes, hence the inevitable Micah Parsons comparisons. Reese, who turns 21 in August, has plenty of time to develop into a full-time pass rusher and maybe justify the comp one day." - Nate Davis, USA Today
Others who have mocked Reese to the Cardinals: Mike Florio, NBC Sports; Bryant McFadden, CBS Sports; Matt Miller, ESPN
OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
In Matt Miller's article on ESPN, he shared a belief that up to 10 offensive lineman could be selected in the first round. It highlights just how deep the class is at the position, but also shows the risk the Cardinals will face if they select someone different in the first round. Ultimately, a few experts project the Cardinals trade out of No. 3 and take Miami's Francis Mauigoa. It wouldn't be a shock if the Cardinals select Mauigoa with their original pick as he is a player that has been linked to Arizona from the beginning.
What some of the experts are saying:
"Protecting the quarterback has been a constant issue for the Cardinals, who allowed 59 sacks last season (fifth most in the NFL). The Cardinals' offensive tackles also finished with the lowest run block win rate at the position last season, and Mauigoa provides an immediate plug-and-play starter on the right side. Arizona signed Elijah Wilkinson this offseason, but that shouldn't prevent it from searching for a long-term fixture at right tackle." - Jordan Reid, ESPN
"The Cardinals address their offensive line with the first player in that position group off the board while adding pick No. 40 to their quiver. I almost went with Monroe Freeling here, but instead selected perhaps a cleaner fit in Mauigoa; a strong and technically proficient right tackle who could kick inside, both spots where the Cardinals would love to have any type of long-term solution." - Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports (via trade with Kansas City at 9)
"The Cardinals traded back to this spot but still have several quality offensive linemen available to pick from here. Arizona needs a right tackle who has the potential to be a longtime starter, and Mauigoa can step in and immediately become this line's best run blocker. Mauigoa and left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., a former first-round pick, are the foundational pieces Arizona needs to rebuild the offense " - Diante Lee, The Ringer (via trade with Kansas City at 9)
Others who have mocked Mauigoa to the Cardinals: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com; R.J. White, CBS Sports
OLB David Bailey, Texas Tech
Assuming the Jets pass on David Bailey, Monti Ossenfort's phone will likely be called on Thursday night. In the mock drafts that have the Cardinals trading out of 3, the player typically selected has been Bailey. He's also a good enough prospect that the Cardinals might be willing to decline trade offers to select college football's best edge rusher. He'd be a difference-maker opposite of Josh Sweat.
What some of the experts are saying:
"This one doesn't feel set to me, with OT Francis Mauigoa looking like another possible option, while trading down would, I'd think, be the ultimate dream. But Bailey would add another rush threat to what should be a terrific Cardinals front." - Eric Edholm, NFL.com
"The Cardinals have become more enamored with Bailey as they try to boost their pass rush for retained defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. He also can be a huge needed coverage asset for them when needed.." - Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News
"I'm staying away from the idea that the Cowboys might make a two-for-one trade (giving Arizona Nos. 12 and 20 overall) to get into this spot, because no team has given up two first-round picks in the same year to move into the top three since 2003. So, the Cards pick Bailey to shore up their moribund pass rush." - Chad Reuter, NFL.com
Other players mocked to the Cardinals:
DT Caleb Banks, Florida - via trade with Kansas City at 29 (Diante Lee, The Ringer)
OLB Rueben Bain Jr., Miami - via trade with Dallas at 12 (Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated)
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah - via trade with Dallas at 20 (Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated)
OT Blake Miller, Clemson - via trade with Buffalo at 26 (Lance Zierlein, NFL.com)