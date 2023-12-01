Cardinals Mourn Passing Of Sandra Day O'Connor

Sandra Day O'Connor, the Arizonan who was the first woman to become a Supreme Court Justice, died at the age of 93 on Friday.

O'Connor had attended multiple Cardinals games in her life. The team released a statement on her passing.

"We join all of those today celebrating the life of Sandra Day O'Connor. An American icon who was distinctly Arizonan, she combined rare toughness and grit with extraordinary intellect and common sense. We mourn the passing of a true pioneer but also fully recognize that hers is a legacy that will live forever.