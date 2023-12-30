Cardinals Must Make Sure They Aren't Hurt(s) By Play Extension

According to Next Gen Stats, Hurts has thrown an NFL-worst 13 interceptions from inside the pocket and his numbers in pass yards per attempt, passing touchdown to interception ratio, and passer rating are drastically lower than last season.

His rushing numbers, on the other hand, remain atop the league. Hurts has 15 rushing touchdowns this season, which is an NFL quarterback record.

Safety Budda Baker said ahead of the Bears matchup that it's not easy to defend mobile quarterbacks like Fields and Hurts. But he added this week it can be helpful when you play them in back-to-back games.

"I would say it helps a little bit just understanding some of the calls that we had and some of the things we could have done better in the game," Baker said. "At the end of the day, we understand that it's about stopping that run game first. Getting Jalen Hurts to stay in the pocket and try to limit explosives and create turnovers, so that's going to be the main goal."

Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said that when it comes to preparing for this game, his familiarity with the Eagles helps "make it a little bit faster to prepare and kind of shape your thoughts in your mind -- but doesn't necessarily make it easier on Sunday."

Chachere is eager to put the knowledge he gained lining up against Brown and DeVonta Smith at practice to test on Sunday. This season alone, he's picked up more tackles and earned nearly 300 more defensive snaps than he had combined in his two years with the Eagles.

He hopes to get the best of Hurts once again.