Cardinals Name Their Captains For The 2022 Season

Thompson gets honor for first time in career

Sep 07, 2022 at 12:35 PM
Darren Urban

Pro Bowlers Kyler Murray, James Conner, Budda Baker and D.J. Humphries were among the Cardinals' 2022 captains announced Wednesday.
The Cardinals have their captains.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the group on Wednesday, which included multiple repeat selections. The list:

  • QB Kyler Murray
  • RB James Conner
  • C Rodney Hudson
  • T D.J. Humphries
  • ST/LB Dennis Gardeck
  • DE J.J. Watt
  • S Budda Baker
  • S Jalen Thompson

It's the first time Thompson has been named a captain in his four-year career with the Cardinals. Conner, who was named captain one season in Pittsburgh, was named a Cardinals captain for the first time.

Both Watt and Hudson, who had been captains on their previous teams, were named captain last year as well in their first season with the Cardinals. It is the third straight season with the "C" for Murray, Humphries, Gardeck and Baker.

