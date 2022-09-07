Cardinals Name Their Captains For The 2022 Season

It's the first time Thompson has been named a captain in his four-year career with the Cardinals. Conner, who was named captain one season in Pittsburgh, was named a Cardinals captain for the first time.

Both Watt and Hudson, who had been captains on their previous teams, were named captain last year as well in their first season with the Cardinals. It is the third straight season with the "C" for Murray, Humphries, Gardeck and Baker.