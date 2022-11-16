Cardinals Need More Trey McBride, Maxx Williams With Ertz Done

Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Wednesday that tight end Zach Ertz's season is over after he suffered a knee injury, but the coach expressed confidence in rookie Trey McBride to produce in his absence.

"There's no doubt he's got a great skill set," Kingsbury said. "We're not going to try and make him replace Zach Ertz. That wouldn't be fair to a young player. But we're really excited about his upside and what he can do. The more reps he gets, the better he will get."

McBride is considered the future after the Cardinals drafted him second round in April's draft. Still, with Ertz's season over with seven games remaining, McBride will receive more playing time than expected. McBride has four catches for 31 receiving yards in 2022.

There's also the possibility veteran Maxx Williams will get elevated from the practice squad.

"We're going to see what it looks like game plan-wise," Kingsbury said. "I would say he's definitely in the mix to be one of the guys called up."

Williams started on the active roster, but lingering injuries led the Cardinals to move him to the practice squad. Now he may be needed. And Williams' personality and aura in the locker room have not changed. The veteran has remained professional, which is why the organization respects him.