Cardinals Need (Rondale) Moore Production On Offense

Moore reminded the world what he's capable of, and coach Kliff Kingsbury was happy.

"It's what we've seen all along," Kingsbury said. "He's dynamic. We have to find ways to get him the ball in space and his ability to do that on each an every play. It was good to see and I'm glad he got to have some positive plays. The rapport with the quarterback is obviously growing."

DeAndre Hopkins had another monster performance with 158 receiving yards on 12 receptions and a touchdown; quarterback Kyler Murray passed for over 300 yards for just the second time in eight games.

While working on getting there, the Cardinals offense has the potential to challenge any team in the league, but the next step is cleaning up mistakes. That includes costly penalties that kill good drives and miscommunication between Murray and his pass catchers, resulting in turnovers. Murray had two interceptions on Sunday.

"I think we're right there," Moore said. "It just comes down to limiting mistakes, not hurting ourselves."

INJURY UPDATE

Kingsbury said offensive lineman Rodney Hudson is already ruled out this week with his knee injury. Kingsbury still hopes the veteran can return at some point in the future.

Offensive line D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury.