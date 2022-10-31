Cardinals Need (Rondale) Moore Production On Offense

Whenever Rondale Moore faces the Minnesota Vikings, his performance goes to another level.
Moore's best game of the year came Sunday, with seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown. The receiver had 114 receiving yards and a touchdown against the NFC North team last year in the Cardinals' home opener.
The touchdown against Minnesota in 2021 was Moore's first of the season. The same happened this season when Moore scored his first this year after breaking tackles.
"I don't know, man, I'll take it though," Moore said Monday when asked about the Vikings' ability to bring the best out of him. "I was talking to my family about that. Just had two good games, so I don't know."
The Cardinals lost the offensive shootout, 34-26, dropping them to 3-5 on the year. But their season is far from over and the division race is still there. Most importantly, the offense continues to progress in the right direction.
Moore reminded the world what he's capable of, and coach Kliff Kingsbury was happy.
"It's what we've seen all along," Kingsbury said. "He's dynamic. We have to find ways to get him the ball in space and his ability to do that on each an every play. It was good to see and I'm glad he got to have some positive plays. The rapport with the quarterback is obviously growing."
DeAndre Hopkins had another monster performance with 158 receiving yards on 12 receptions and a touchdown; quarterback Kyler Murray passed for over 300 yards for just the second time in eight games.
While working on getting there, the Cardinals offense has the potential to challenge any team in the league, but the next step is cleaning up mistakes. That includes costly penalties that kill good drives and miscommunication between Murray and his pass catchers, resulting in turnovers. Murray had two interceptions on Sunday.
"I think we're right there," Moore said. "It just comes down to limiting mistakes, not hurting ourselves."
INJURY UPDATE
Kingsbury said offensive lineman Rodney Hudson is already ruled out this week with his knee injury. Kingsbury still hopes the veteran can return at some point in the future.
Offensive line D.J. Humphries is day-to-day with a back injury.
"We'll see how he feels," Kingsbury said. "He's tough. He would've played this week if we would've let him, but we want to be smart with that deal."