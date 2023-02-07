Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

Feb 07, 2023 at 04:42 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Nicole Bidwill (left) helps present a $100,000 check to Phoenix Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday during Super Bowl LVII week in order to install a new grass field.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Nicole Bidwill (left) helps present a $100,000 check to Phoenix Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday during Super Bowl LVII week in order to install a new grass field.

Former NFL linebacker Dhani Jones knew the best way to introduce the donation the Cardinals and the NFL were about to give.

"It's a big check," Jones said. "A big check is a big deal," a line that was much to the delight of the students in attendance from Desert Sands Middle School in Phoenix.

For Super Bowl week, the league hosted The Character Playbook Speaker Series, a panel -- including former Cardinals running back Michael Pittman Sr. -- that talked about the connections between mental and physical wellness, an important topic for kids just reaching their teen years.

Jones was the MC for the talk that was beamed into interested classrooms across the nation. But for the students of Desert Sands, they also got the big check -- $100,000 from the Cardinals and the NFL's Foundation Grassroots Program and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation to install a natural grass football field at the school.

The money is part of a $3.8 million allocated for field refurbishments doled out over the past 12 months.

The Cardinals' Nicole Bidwill was on hand to lead the presentation.

"Thank you for letting the Cardinals be involved," Bidwill said. "We hope that you feel our love for you. This isn't just about a football field at your school, or a sports field. This is about the game of life, which is what today is about.

"We want you to use this field and always remember how much we care about you."

PHOTOS: Grass Football Field Grant Presentation

The Arizona Cardinals grant Desert Sands Middle School a grass football field in partnership with the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
1 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
2 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
3 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
4 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
5 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
6 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
7 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
8 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
9 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
10 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
11 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.
12 / 12

The new grass football field grant presentation at Desert Sands Middle School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 in Phoenix, AZ.

Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

Cardinals Fetch Animal Bags To Help Transport Cross-Country

Packs help first responders aid pets in distress

news

Cardinals Reach Out To Needy Youth In 'Shop With A Jock'

Players take kids on Christmas shopping spree

news

The Stories Behind The Cardinals And My Cause My Cleats

Players explain why they have chosen their charity

news

Cardinals Man Of Year Zach Ertz Ready To Attack Rehab After Knee Injury

Walter Payton nominee happy to have young son to aid perspective

news

Zach Ertz Earns Cardinals Walter Payton Man Of Year Honor

Tight end has used foundation to battle food insecurities in Arizona

news

Dennis Gardeck Flies As Cardinals Visit Luke Air Force Base

Annual trip to see Air Force should be captured in Hard Knocks

news

As Larry Fitzgerald Enters Arizona Sports Hall Of Fame, Retirement Still Not The Word

Former receiver staying busy in business world and not looking back

news

For Burn Victims, Antonio Hamilton And Teammates Bring Hope

Cardinals visit Valleywise Medical Center

Advertising