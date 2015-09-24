Cardinals Not Buying Into The Hype

As his players sat down, Arians opened with his own message.

"You ain't (expletive)," the Cardinals coach said.

The Cardinals have looked fantastic to begin the season, but Arians is hellbent on keeping it in perspective. It's only a two-game sample, a miniscule amount which could very well have no bearing on how the season plays out.

So while analytics site Football Outsiders has called this the best two-game opening since the 2007 Patriots – they of the undefeated regular season – the Cardinals are thinking less about their start and more about last year's finish.

The Cardinals began 9-1 in 2014, but the season was derailed quickly as they went 2-4 down the stretch and lost a wild card game to the Panthers. Much of that dip was due to season-ending injuries to Palmer and backup Drew Stanton, but to Arians and the players, it was still an example of how a season can go sideways in a hurry.

"We haven't done anything," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We understand the task at hand. Last year is a perfect example. We started out hot and kind of hit a wall. I think everybody's reminded of last year and how it ended for us. We want to put the pedal on the gas and just stay on it."

Many season forecasts pegged the Cardinals to finish near .500 because of their rash of tight victories in 2014 – something pundits think has more to do with luck than skill. It's the same reason why this start has been glorified.

The Cardinals have beaten the Saints and the Bears each by double digits, and have looked good in all three phases doing so. Football Outsiders ranks the Cardinals No. 1 offensively, No. 2 on special teams and No. 8 on defense in the NFL through two games. The site currently gives the Cardinals the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl behind only New England.