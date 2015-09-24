Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Not Buying Into The Hype

Team more interested in winning on field than getting praise off it

Sep 24, 2015 at 07:45 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

OverconfidenceMAIN.jpg


The Cardinals don't believe they've accomplished anything despite a quick start.


Bruce Arians walked into the Cardinals' auditorium for a team meeting on Wednesday morning, knowing full well what had been said and written about his team the previous few days.

After a 2-0 start in which the Cardinals amassed the most points in the league (79) and the highest point-differential (plus-37), a previously-pessimistic national perception had changed. The Cardinals were legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Their offense was dynamite with a healthy Carson Palmer. The defense was adjusting fine to the loss of defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

As his players sat down, Arians opened with his own message.

 "You ain't (expletive)," the Cardinals coach said.

The Cardinals have looked fantastic to begin the season, but Arians is hellbent on keeping it in perspective. It's only a two-game sample, a miniscule amount which could very well have no bearing on how the season plays out.

So while analytics site Football Outsiders has called this the best two-game opening since the 2007 Patriots – they of the undefeated regular season – the Cardinals are thinking less about their start and more about last year's finish.

The Cardinals began 9-1 in 2014, but the season was derailed quickly as they went 2-4 down the stretch and lost a wild card game to the Panthers. Much of that dip was due to season-ending injuries to Palmer and backup Drew Stanton, but to Arians and the players, it was still an example of how a season can go sideways in a hurry.

"We haven't done anything," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We understand the task at hand. Last year is a perfect example. We started out hot and kind of hit a wall. I think everybody's reminded of last year and how it ended for us. We want to put the pedal on the gas and just stay on it."

Many season forecasts pegged the Cardinals to finish near .500 because of their rash of tight victories in 2014 – something pundits think has more to do with luck than skill. It's the same reason why this start has been glorified.

The Cardinals have beaten the Saints and the Bears each by double digits, and have looked good in all three phases doing so. Football Outsiders ranks the Cardinals No. 1 offensively, No. 2 on special teams and No. 8 on defense in the NFL through two games. The site currently gives the Cardinals the second-best odds of winning the Super Bowl behind only New England.

Heady stuff, and one in a long line of compliments Arians summarily dismisses.

"When they're patting you on the back," Arians said, "they are looking for a soft spot where to stick the knife."

Safety Rashad Johnson was uninterested in outside expectations when most were negative heading into the opener. The Cardinals have now moved into the upper echelon of a variety of NFL power polls, but he's not paying any closer attention.

"Power rankings don't make you go to the Super Bowl," Johnson said. "It's about the game that we play on Sunday. It's good to be noticed, to have people saying these guys are doing good things, but at the same time, we know we're a long way from where we want to be with 14 games left in front of us."

Most players have a similar view, but there is a feeling among Cardinals fans that these accolades were long overdue. Even after sitting atop the conference after 15 weeks last year, the team was never grouped among the NFC elite.

Now the respect is coming, and it's in contrast to what was predicted just a couple weeks ago. A Sports Illustrated writer, for instance, forecasted a pair of wins to start the year for the Cardinals followed by an epic collapse -- ten straight losses and a 5-11 overall finish.

It seems far-fetched to nearly everybody at this point, except the guy checking egos at the door of team meetings.

"He might still be right," Arians said.

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals-49ers

Images from past matchups between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the San Francisco 49ers

1978: Cardinals CB Roger Wehrli defends a pass to 49ers TE Paul Seal
1 / 45

1978: Cardinals CB Roger Wehrli defends a pass to 49ers TE Paul Seal

1978: Cardinals LB Scott Williams tackles 49ers QB Scott Bull
2 / 45

1978: Cardinals LB Scott Williams tackles 49ers QB Scott Bull

1979: 49ers QB Joe Montana
3 / 45

1979: 49ers QB Joe Montana

1986: Cardinals QB Cliff Stoudt
4 / 45

1986: Cardinals QB Cliff Stoudt

1987: 49ers RB Roger Craig runs the ball as CB Ken Sims dives for the tackle
5 / 45

1987: 49ers RB Roger Craig runs the ball as CB Ken Sims dives for the tackle

1991: Cardinals QB Stan Gelbaugh tries to evade 49ers DE Dennis Brown
6 / 45

1991: Cardinals QB Stan Gelbaugh tries to evade 49ers DE Dennis Brown

1993: DB Chuck Cecil zeroes in on 49ers TE Brent Jones
7 / 45

1993: DB Chuck Cecil zeroes in on 49ers TE Brent Jones

1999: 49ers QB Jeff Garcia runs as Cardinals DL Brad Ottis tries to make the tackle
8 / 45

1999: 49ers QB Jeff Garcia runs as Cardinals DL Brad Ottis tries to make the tackle

1993: Cardinals LB Eric Hill watches over the line of scrimmage
9 / 45

1993: Cardinals LB Eric Hill watches over the line of scrimmage

2000: Cardinals RB Thomas Jones
10 / 45

2000: Cardinals RB Thomas Jones

2002: Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp
11 / 45

2002: Cardinals RB Marcel Shipp

2000: S Pat Tillman
12 / 45

2000: S Pat Tillman

2002: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer
13 / 45

2002: Cardinals QB Jake Plummer

2003: Cardinals K Tim Duncan celebrates a game-winning kick
14 / 45

2003: Cardinals K Tim Duncan celebrates a game-winning kick

2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith is tackled by 49ers CB Mike Adams
15 / 45

2004: Cardinals RB Emmitt Smith is tackled by 49ers CB Mike Adams

2004: QB Josh McCown spikes the ball following a two-point conversion
16 / 45

2004: QB Josh McCown spikes the ball following a two-point conversion

2004: 49ers QB Tim Rattay scrambles as Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry gives chase
17 / 45

2004: 49ers QB Tim Rattay scrambles as Cardinals DE Bertrand Berry gives chase

2005: WR Anquan Boldin gets tackled by three 49ers
18 / 45

2005: WR Anquan Boldin gets tackled by three 49ers

2005: WR Larry Fitzgerald is upended by 49ers DB Derrick Johnson
19 / 45

2005: WR Larry Fitzgerald is upended by 49ers DB Derrick Johnson

2005: S Robert Griffith carries the Mexican flag before the game in Mexico City
20 / 45

2005: S Robert Griffith carries the Mexican flag before the game in Mexico City

2006: Cardinals WR Bryant Johnson tries to get away from 49ers CB Mike Adams
21 / 45

2006: Cardinals WR Bryant Johnson tries to get away from 49ers CB Mike Adams

2006: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James scores a touchdown
22 / 45

2006: Cardinals RB Edgerrin James scores a touchdown

2006: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle forces a fumble of 49ers WR Arnaz Battle
23 / 45

2006: Cardinals S Antrel Rolle forces a fumble of 49ers WR Arnaz Battle

2007: 49ers Frank Gore breaks away as CB Antrel Rolle (left), LB Calvin Pace (middle) and DT Darnell Dockett pursue
24 / 45

2007: 49ers Frank Gore breaks away as CB Antrel Rolle (left), LB Calvin Pace (middle) and DT Darnell Dockett pursue

2007: TE Leonard Pope catches a pass in front of DB Nate Clements
25 / 45

2007: TE Leonard Pope catches a pass in front of DB Nate Clements

2008: Cardinals WR Steve Breaston stretches for the end zone
26 / 45

2008: Cardinals WR Steve Breaston stretches for the end zone

2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells scores a touchdown
27 / 45

2009: Cardinals RB Beanie Wells scores a touchdown

2009: Cardinals LB Gerald Hayes tackles 49ers RB Frank Gore
28 / 45

2009: Cardinals LB Gerald Hayes tackles 49ers RB Frank Gore

2008: S Antrel Rolle does a backflip in the end zone
29 / 45

2008: S Antrel Rolle does a backflip in the end zone

2010: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown in front of 49ers CB Reggie Smith
30 / 45

2010: WR Larry Fitzgerald scores a touchdown in front of 49ers CB Reggie Smith

2011: Cardinals S Adrian Wilson grabs a hold of 49ers RB Brian Westbrook
31 / 45

2011: Cardinals S Adrian Wilson grabs a hold of 49ers RB Brian Westbrook

2011: Cardinals LB O'Brien Schofield celebrates a tackle
32 / 45

2011: Cardinals LB O'Brien Schofield celebrates a tackle

2012: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown in front of CB Chris Culliver
33 / 45

2012: WR Michael Floyd catches a touchdown in front of CB Chris Culliver

2012: Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson tackles 49ers WR Mario Manningham
34 / 45

2012: Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson tackles 49ers WR Mario Manningham

2013: Cardinals RB Andre Ellington is tackled by 49ers S Eric Reid
35 / 45

2013: Cardinals RB Andre Ellington is tackled by 49ers S Eric Reid

2014: Cardinals WR John Brown catches a pass as 49ers CB Leon McFadden tries to bring him down
36 / 45

2014: Cardinals WR John Brown catches a pass as 49ers CB Leon McFadden tries to bring him down

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a first down catch
37 / 45

2014: Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald celebrates a first down catch

CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score
38 / 45

CB Justin Bethel returns an interception for a score

2015: S Tyrann Mathieu returns an interception for a touchdown
39 / 45

2015: S Tyrann Mathieu returns an interception for a touchdown

2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches the ball out as he's tackled by 49ers S Jimmie Ward
40 / 45

2015: WR Larry Fitzgerald stretches the ball out as he's tackled by 49ers S Jimmie Ward

2015: QB Carson Palmer spikes the ball after a rushing touchdown
41 / 45

2015: QB Carson Palmer spikes the ball after a rushing touchdown

2016: LB Markus Golden celebrates a sack
42 / 45

2016: LB Markus Golden celebrates a sack

2016: QB Drew Stanton celebrates a touchdown pass
43 / 45

2016: QB Drew Stanton celebrates a touchdown pass

2016: RB David Johnson tries to get away from 49ers LB Ahmad Brooks
44 / 45

2016: RB David Johnson tries to get away from 49ers LB Ahmad Brooks

2016: DT Calais Campbell tries to tackle 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick
45 / 45

2016: DT Calais Campbell tries to tackle 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
news

Cardinals Hope To Get Off To Good Start With Home Schedule

Giants visit as Gannon works first game at State Farm Stadium
news

Injury Report: Week 2 vs Giants

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Giants
news

Kyzir White Leaves Imprint Already As Defensive Leader

Linebacker wants to drive Cardinals to be a top defense
news

Cardinals Ready To See Isaiah Simmons Again When Giants Visit

Notes: Wallace carves out role quickly at safety; Pascal physical on special teams
news

Cardinals, Joshua Dobbs Know They Need Offensive Jump

Explosive plays needed as unit settles in with veteran QB
news

Joshua Dobbs To Get Start Against Giants In Home Opener

Gannon confirms veteran will remain quarterback
news

From The Edge, Cardinals Lean On Their 'Dawgs' 

Outside linebacker corps impresses in opener with wide rotation
news

Cardinals Come Up Short In Washington In Gannon's Debut

Defense shines in 20-16 decision to Commanders
news

Cardinals Put In Final Touches For Opener At William V. Bidwill '49 Stadium

Georgetown Prep graduated late Cardinals owner as well as three sons
Advertising