Cardinals Offense Pledges To Improve

in the top-6 in total defense, including No. 1 (Seahawks), No. 2 (49ers) and No. 3 (Lions).

The offense should have the opportunity to right the ship against the Falcons. Atlanta has given up the most passing yards per game in the NFL this year at 284.1 and allows 125.8 rushing yards, 24th in the league.

Last week, the Falcons gave up 322 yards to Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer through the air, but picked him off three times. If the Cardinals can avoid the mistakes, they are confident improvement awaits.

"That's the thing, we're like, 'If we can come together as one on offense, we'll give a lot of teams trouble,'" John Brown said.

The Cardinals' defense has been good all year but it's reached a new level the past few weeks. Cornerback Patrick Peterson is playing very well after a slow start and has teamed with Antonio Cromartie as one of the best pair of cover men in the NFL.

The pass rush has improved greatly, as the team has 17 sacks in its last three games after only eight in the first eight. That side of the ball is clearly the Cardinals' identity, but Stanton knows the offense must do more if the team wants to maintain its spot atop the NFC down the stretch.