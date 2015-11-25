Cardinals On Top For Now

interceptions in the Cardinals' 47-7 blowout earlier this season.

"It is a year-to-year league," Iupati said. "We had a really good squad. A lot of guys retired, leave. But there are still veterans there who lead. It's a business sometimes. Sometimes you don't want it to go the way it's going, but that's football."

Bowman even acknowledged it is difficult to call the Cardinals-49ers game a rivalry matchup this weekend because the Niners are struggling so mightily.

"The one thing I believe is that certain storms, you can't go around," 49ers coach Jim Tomsula said. "You've got to go right through them, and we're steering right through."

The Cardinals were in those depths just a couple of years ago. A nine-game losing streak was underscored with an utter lack of punch offensively. The Cards were much closer to the first overall pick than the playoffs.

"We fell off after (2009) and it was a constant battle to find out what we could do to get back to the top," Johnson said. "For me, I knew what it took to be to be a good football player and I worked to do it every day, but it was kind of hard when we didn't have a collective group of guys who were doing that. It's good to be on a good team now that knows how to get the job done."

That is what the Cardinals have now. From an offense that leads the NFL in points to a defense that is ranked third in the NFL, the franchise has found its way out from the 2012 doldrums – the year the 49ers were at the peak of their run, going to the Super Bowl.

"Everybody who has ever done well in this league says it's all about the journey," said defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who was a rookie on the Cardinals' Super Bowl team. "We've been having a blast. In meeting rooms, laughing and joking. Everybody's loose, having fun.